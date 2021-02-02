Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens on fiscal stimulus push

By Karen Pierog

0 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments and repo rate)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Tuesday and the yield curve steepened on supply concerns as
Congressional Democrats were set to take initial steps to
advance President Joe Biden's massive COVID-19 relief plan.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 2.8
basis points at 1.1048%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, was last up 1.98 basis points at 98.59 basis
points.
    The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
, which is at levels last seen in 2016, widened to
as much as 144.75 basis points. It was last at 143.11 basis
points.
    Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York, said the market was eyeing the
possibility of increased Treasury supply to fund another round
of stimulus spending.
    "It's all about the fiscal deal and there is an expectation
in the market that something will get done relatively soon. That
seems to be the big driver today," he said.
    Progress on fiscal relief helped lift Wall Street, fueling a
risk-on sentiment that dimmed the attraction of safe-haven
Treasuries. 
    Congressional Democrats on Tuesday were poised to plow ahead
with procedural votes advancing Biden's $1.9 trillion package to
aid the coronavirus-battered economy. 
    On Monday the Democratic president met with 10 Republican
U.S. Senators who are seeking a downsized $618 billion plan.
While the White House said the discussion was "productive,"
Biden told the senators their plan did not go far enough. 
    In the near term, analysts expect Treasury supply to remain
steady in Wednesday's quarterly refunding announcement, which
includes auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds.
    The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday reported lower
anticipated borrowing during 2021's first and second quarters
along with a huge cash balance. 
    "I think the Treasury can keep issuance unchanged after it
severely cut back the borrowing requirements for Q1 and Q2 with
yesterday's announcement," said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San
Francisco. "So I don't expect any increases in Treasury supply
relative to kind of where we are right now."
    The Treasury noted its borrowing estimates do not include
assumptions for any future enacted coronavirus relief and
stimulus-related measures, which it said could boost actual
borrowing. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less
than a basis point at 0.1172%.
    In the short-term lending markets, the U.S. overnight
repurchase agreement rate (repo) was at 0.10%, down
from 0.13% on Monday. That rate plunged to 0.03% last week, the
lowest since May 2020 amid an excess of cash.    
      February 2 Tuesday 3:51PM New York / 2151 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.055        0.0558    -0.012
 Six-month bills               0.07         0.071     -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-4/256    0.1172    0.006
 Three-year note               99-212/256   0.1835    0.009
 Five-year note                99-168/256   0.4447    0.021
 Seven-year note               99-188/256   0.7891    0.028
 10-year note                  97-224/256   1.1048    0.028
 20-year bond                  94-196/256   1.6873    0.029
 30-year bond                  94-72/256    1.8765    0.031
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.25         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up