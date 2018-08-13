FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise from 4-week lows as worries about Turkey impact ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S.  Treasury yields recovered
from four-week lows on Monday, with concerns about a standoff
with Turkey easing as U.S. assets are seen benefiting overall
from any flare-up in global tensions and as economic
fundamentals remained robust.
    "The rally earlier was pretty much led by what's happening
in Turkey," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy,
at Societe Generale in New York.
    "You're starting to see a little bit more of a modest
reduction of concerns on that front for U.S. markets. For the
most part, both the dollar and U.S. assets benefit from any
flight-to-quality move," she added.
    Turkey's central bank on Monday pledged to provide liquidity
and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks, pushing the lira
off record lows. That has partly improved sentiment
overall.
    The Turkish lira, though, has lost more than 40 percent
against the dollar this year amid worries about President Tayyip
Erdogan's influence over the economy, his repeated calls for
lower interest rates, and deteriorating relations with the
United States.
    In midmorning trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.884
percent from 2.859 percent late on Friday. Earlier,
10-year yields hit a four-week low of 2.848 percent.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also up at 3.049 percent
 from Friday's 3.017 percent.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up
to 2.616 percent from 2.60 percent on Friday.
    Societe's Rajappa stressed that U.S. economic fundamentals
remained strong and the Federal Reserve remained on track to
raise interest rates in September. That should outweigh concerns
about Turkey's impact.
    This week, as the Turkish drama develops and trade tariffs
come into focus, the market will settle back in to the 2.80
percent to 2.90 percent trading range for U.S. 10-year yields,
analysts said.
    Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York believes rates could trend lower.
    "Our bias for a retest of 2.75 percent remains in place and,
if anything, the technical case for lower rates has only
galvanized our generally more guarded outlook for the global
economy," Lyngen  said.
    
      August 13 Monday 10:20AM New York / 1420 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-3/32     -0-18/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-44/256   -0-52/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.01         2.0478    0.003
 Six-month bills               2.1775       2.2316    0.011
 Two-year note                 100-2/256    2.6206    0.021
 Three-year note               100-38/256   2.6982    0.024
 Five-year note                99-252/256   2.7532    0.022
 Seven-year note               100-68/256   2.8326    0.028
 10-year note                  99-232/256   2.8859    0.027
 30-year bond                  99           3.0511    0.034
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        18.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -8.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
