TREASURIES-Yields rise from 4-week lows as worries about Turkey impact ease

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered from four-week lows on Monday, with concerns about a standoff with Turkey easing as U.S. assets are seen benefiting overall from any flare-up in global tensions and as economic fundamentals remained robust. "The rally earlier was pretty much led by what's happening in Turkey," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. "You're starting to see a little bit more of a modest reduction of concerns on that front for U.S. markets. For the most part, both the dollar and U.S. assets benefit from any flight-to-quality move," she added. Turkey's central bank on Monday pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks, pushing the lira off record lows. That has partly improved sentiment overall. The Turkish lira, though, has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar this year amid worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates, and deteriorating relations with the United States. In midmorning trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.884 percent from 2.859 percent late on Friday. Earlier, 10-year yields hit a four-week low of 2.848 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were also up at 3.049 percent from Friday's 3.017 percent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up to 2.616 percent from 2.60 percent on Friday. Societe's Rajappa stressed that U.S. economic fundamentals remained strong and the Federal Reserve remained on track to raise interest rates in September. That should outweigh concerns about Turkey's impact. This week, as the Turkish drama develops and trade tariffs come into focus, the market will settle back in to the 2.80 percent to 2.90 percent trading range for U.S. 10-year yields, analysts said. Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York believes rates could trend lower. "Our bias for a retest of 2.75 percent remains in place and, if anything, the technical case for lower rates has only galvanized our generally more guarded outlook for the global economy," Lyngen said. August 13 Monday 10:20AM New York / 1420 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-3/32 -0-18/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-44/256 -0-52/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.01 2.0478 0.003 Six-month bills 2.1775 2.2316 0.011 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.6206 0.021 Three-year note 100-38/256 2.6982 0.024 Five-year note 99-252/256 2.7532 0.022 Seven-year note 100-68/256 2.8326 0.028 10-year note 99-232/256 2.8859 0.027 30-year bond 99 3.0511 0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)