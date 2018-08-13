TREASURIES-Yields rise from 4-week lows as worries ease about Turkey's U.S. impact

* Turkey's central bank announces measures to stabilize lira * Analysts say Turkish impact on U.S. assets minimal * U.S. 10-year yield could re-test 2.75 percent - BMO (Adds comment, updates first paragraph, prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered from four-week lows on Monday, with concerns about the impact of the Turkish crisis easing after the country's central bank came out with measures to stabilize the plunging lira. Some analysts said Turkey's crisis would have limited impact globally, especially on the United States, as U.S. safe-haven assets are still well placed to benefit from any flare-up in global tensions. Turkey's central bank on Monday pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks, pushing the lira off record lows. That has partly improved sentiment overall. The lira, though, has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar this year amid worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates, and deteriorating relations with the United States. "The rally earlier was pretty much led by what's happening in Turkey," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. "You're starting to see a little bit more of a modest reduction of concerns on that front for U.S. markets. For the most part, both the dollar and U.S. assets benefit from any flight-to-quality move," she added. In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.873 percent from 2.859 percent late on Friday. Earlier, 10-year yields hit a four-week low of 2.848 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were also up, at 3.04 percent from Friday's 3.017 percent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up to 2.616 percent from 2.60 percent on Friday. Societe Generale's Rajappa stressed that U.S. economic fundamentals remained strong and the Federal Reserve remained on track to raise interest rates in September. That should outweigh concerns about Turkey's impact. "There are a host of idiosyncratic reasons in favor of concluding that the spill-over (from Turkey) should be minimal." said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. This week, as the Turkish drama develops or stabilizes, and trade tariffs come into focus, the market will settle back in to the 2.80 to 2.90 percent trading range for U.S. 10-year yields, analysts said. BMO's Lyngen believes interest rates could trend lower. "Our bias for a retest of 2.75 percent remains in place and, if anything, the technical case for lower rates has only galvanized our generally more guarded outlook for the global economy," Lyngen said. August 13 Monday 11:58AM New York / 1558 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-12/32 -0-9/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-72/256 -0-24/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.01 2.0478 0.003 Six-month bills 2.165 2.2187 -0.002 Two-year note 100-4/256 2.6165 0.016 Three-year note 100-46/256 2.6873 0.013 Five-year note 100-10/256 2.7414 0.010 Seven-year note 100-96/256 2.8152 0.010 10-year note 100-8/256 2.8714 0.012 30-year bond 99-56/256 3.0399 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by James Dalgleish)