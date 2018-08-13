FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise from 4-week lows as worries ease about Turkey's U.S. impact

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Turkey's central bank announces measures to stabilize lira
    * Analysts say Turkish impact on U.S. assets minimal
    * U.S. 10-year yield could re-test 2.75 percent - BMO 

 (Adds comment, updates first paragraph, prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered
from four-week lows on Monday, with concerns about the impact of
the Turkish crisis easing after the country's central bank came
out with measures to stabilize the plunging lira.
    Some analysts said Turkey's crisis would have limited impact
globally, especially on the United States, as U.S. safe-haven
assets are still well placed to benefit from any flare-up in
global tensions.
    Turkey's central bank on Monday pledged to provide liquidity
and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks, pushing the lira
off record lows. That has partly improved sentiment
overall.
    The lira, though, has lost more than 40 percent against the
dollar this year amid worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's
influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower
interest rates, and deteriorating relations with the United
States.
    "The rally earlier was pretty much led by what's happening
in Turkey," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy,
at Societe Generale in New York.
    "You're starting to see a little bit more of a modest
reduction of concerns on that front for U.S. markets. For the
most part, both the dollar and U.S. assets benefit from any
flight-to-quality move," she added.
    In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.873 percent
 from 2.859 percent late on Friday. Earlier, 10-year
yields hit a four-week low of 2.848 percent.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also up, at 3.04 percent
 from Friday's 3.017 percent.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up
to 2.616 percent from 2.60 percent on Friday.
    Societe Generale's Rajappa stressed that U.S. economic
fundamentals remained strong and the Federal Reserve remained on
track to raise interest rates in September. That should outweigh
concerns about Turkey's impact.
    "There are a host of idiosyncratic reasons in favor of
concluding that the spill-over (from Turkey) should be minimal."
said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
    This week, as the Turkish drama develops or stabilizes, and
trade tariffs come into focus, the market will settle back in to
the 2.80 to 2.90 percent trading range for U.S. 10-year yields,
analysts said.
    BMO's Lyngen believes interest rates could trend lower.
    "Our bias for a retest of 2.75 percent remains in place and,
if anything, the technical case for lower rates has only
galvanized our generally more guarded outlook for the global
economy," Lyngen said.
    
      August 13 Monday 11:58AM New York / 1558 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-12/32    -0-9/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-72/256   -0-24/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.01         2.0478    0.003
 Six-month bills               2.165        2.2187    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100-4/256    2.6165    0.016
 Three-year note               100-46/256   2.6873    0.013
 Five-year note                100-10/256   2.7414    0.010
 Seven-year note               100-96/256   2.8152    0.010
 10-year note                  100-8/256    2.8714    0.012
 30-year bond                  99-56/256    3.0399    0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        18.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
