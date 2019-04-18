TREASURIES-Yields rise from lows after U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from early lows on Thursday after U.S. retail sales data in March overwhelmingly beat expectations, easing concerns about a potential economic slowdown.

U.S. retail sales last month rose 1.6%, handily exceeding forecasts of a 0.9% gain. The number was also a steep turnaround from February’s 0.2% fall.

In early morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields edged up to 2.575% after the data, from 2.563% just before. Ten-year yields, however, were still down from Wednesday’s level of 2.592%.

U.S. 2-year yields edged up to 2.392% from 2.384% before the data’s release, although they were still lower compared to 2.402% late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)