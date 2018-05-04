TREASURIES-Yields rise in line with stocks ahead of debt supply next week

* 10-year, 30-year yields slide to two-week lows * 2-year to 10-year yield curve tightest in two weeks * Fed still seen hiking in June, but pace is gradual * Traders look ahead to next week's debt supply (Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices in text, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed from multi-week lows on Friday, bolstered by gains in the stock market as investors believed a weaker-than-expected jobs report will not deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates at the June meeting. Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year yields earlier slid to two-week lows after the jobs data, while those on two-year notes fell to a one-week trough. Those gains subsequently reversed. The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payrolls grew last month by 164,000, lower than market expectations for a rise of 192,000 jobs. Average earnings growth, a closely monitored inflation indicator, grew by just 0.1 percent in April after rising 0.3 percent the previous month. "The data was not great, but I don't think anybody has changed his mind about what the Fed is going to do. The Fed will still continue to hike," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "In the stock market, it looks like it has rejected any weak interpretation of the jobs data and that certainly helps the risk-on tone in the market," he added. Analysts also said investors are also looking ahead to the Treasury's May refunding auctions next week, with $73 billion in debt on offer. On Wednesday, the Treasury department announced a higher supply of debt issue to offset the impact of a Fed that has been winding down its purchases as well as finance a massive fiscal deficit as result of President Donald Trump's tax cut scheme and increased spending program. That should ensure rates will remain higher, analysts said. "Further concessions next week into the auctions, which begin Tuesday, could help at the margin, though higher rates really haven't brought in strong demand for some time now," said Action Economics in its blog. In early afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields rose to 2.951 percent from 2.946 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bonds increased to 3.126 percent, from Thursday's 3.121 percent. U.S. two-year yields were also up at 2.500 percent, from 2.484 percent on Thursday. The yield curve flattened again after the report, with the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes contracting to 43.90 basis points, the tightest in two weeks. The spread was last at 44.90 basis points. The flattening yield curve is being driven by doubts among investors that inflation will pick up over the long term. May 4 Friday 1:23PM New York / 1723 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-16/32 -0-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-168/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8025 1.8355 0.005 Six-month bills 1.9875 2.0351 0.012 Two-year note 99-194/256 2.5009 0.017 Three-year note 99-70/256 2.6332 0.012 Five-year note 99-214/256 2.7854 0.003 Seven-year note 99-216/256 2.8998 0.003 10-year note 98-76/256 2.9515 0.005 30-year bond 97-148/256 3.1254 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.00 -0.25 spread (Additional reporting by Richard Leong Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)