TREASURIES-Yields rise modestly from lows after U.S. data

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher from lows on Thursday, lifted by a round of generally positive U.S. data that reflected an economy that is on a stable growth path.

U.S. jobless claims increased less than expected last week to 211,000, with the number of American receiving financial assistance falling to its lowest level since 1973.

At the same time, U.S. worker productivity grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter, compared with a revised 0.3 percent rise in the fourth.

On the trade front, it was also positive news. The U.S. trade deficit dropped to $49 billion in March as exports hit record high, from a $57.7 billion gap in February.

As result, U.S. benchmarket 10-year yields rose slightly to 2.945 percent from 2.943 percent just before the data’s release.

U.S. two-year yields were up at 2.480 percent after the data, from 2.476 percent before the number. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)