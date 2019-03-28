Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise off 15-month lows as equities steady

    * Risk appetite appears to improve
    * US GDP slowed in fourth quarter
    * Treasury to sell $32 bln seven-year notes

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose off 15-month lows on Thursday as U.S. stocks
appeared more stable and as investors continued to adjust to a
dovish pivot from global central banks.
    Treasuries have rallied strongly since the Federal Reserve
last week dramatically abandoned projections for any interest
rate hikes this year.             
    “I would expect a bit of a consolidation phase after the
very sharp move downward in yield we’ve experienced in the last
week-and-a-half,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist
at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    “We’re taking our cues from equity markets into quarter-end.
So much is wrapped around risk sentiment,” he added.
    Ten-year notes             were last down 2/32 in price to
yield 2.379 percent, after dropping to 2.340 percent in
overnight trading, the lowest since December 2017.
    The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes
remained inverted by six basis points. The inversion, if it
persists, could indicate a recession is likely in one to two
years.
    Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy slowed more
than initially thought in the fourth quarter, keeping growth in
2018 below the Trump administration's three percent annual
target, and corporate profits failed to rise for the first time
in more than two years.             
    On Wall Street, main stock indexes were set for a subdued
opening as investors awaited details on progress in U.S.-China
trade negotiations and amid lingering fears of slowing economic
growth.             
    Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 62
percent chance of a rate cut by December, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch Tool.
    The Treasury will sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday, the final sale of $113 billion in new coupon-bearing
supply this week. 
    The government sold $41 billion to strong demand on Tuesday
while a $40 billion sale of five-year notes on Wednesday was
also solid.                          

