TREASURIES-Yields rise off 15-month lows as risk appetite improves

* Improving risk sentiment reduces demand for bonds * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes Tuesday * Fed policy remains key market driver By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows and a closely watched part of the yield curve was less inverted on Tuesday as risk assets showed signs of stabilization after two days of weakness. World stock markets have been hurt while bonds have gained since the three-month, 10-year portion of the Treasury yield curve inverted on Friday on concerns over global growth, and after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year. Stock markets appeared to steady globally on Tuesday, with key U.S. stock indexes opening higher, giving hope that some of the bearish sentiment on the economic outlook may be lifting. “This morning, starting in the overnight, you really had the first sign of stability in risk assets,” said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “I think you’re just seeing a bit of a pullback in terms of the poor sentiment that dominated the past few days.” Expectations of an interest rate cut by December jumped as high as 75 percent on Monday, based on trading in the interest rate futures market. That fell to around 50 percent on Tuesday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. “Some of the pricing in the front-end had gone a little bit too far when it came to what the market was pricing in in terms of rate cuts in the near term, that’s the sector that’s given it up the most,” said Briggs. Bonds gave up some price losses, however, after data showed U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.435 percent after falling to 2.377 percent on Monday, the lowest since December 2017. The yield curve between three-month notes and 10-year yields was inverted by around two basis points, slightly less than an inversion of around five basis points on Monday. The inversion, if it persists, is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years. The Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The government will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Investors will be perusing numerous speeches by Fed officials this week for further clues on monetary policy. (Editing by Bernadette Baum) )