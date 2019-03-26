Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise off 15-month lows as risk appetite improves

Karen Brettell

    * Improving risk sentiment reduces demand for bonds
    * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes Tuesday 
    * Fed policy remains key market driver

    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose off 15-month lows and a closely watched part of the
yield curve was less inverted on Tuesday as risk assets showed
signs of stabilization after two days of weakness.
    World stock markets have been hurt while bonds have gained
since the three-month, 10-year portion of the Treasury yield
curve inverted on Friday on concerns over global growth, and
after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned projections for
any interest rate hikes this year.             
    Stock markets appeared to steady globally on Tuesday, with
key U.S. stock indexes opening higher, giving hope that some of
the bearish sentiment on the economic outlook may be lifting.
    
    “This morning, starting in the overnight, you really had the
first sign of stability in risk assets,” said John Briggs, head
of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets in Stamford,
Connecticut. “I think you’re just seeing a bit of a pullback in
terms of the poor sentiment that dominated the past few days.”
    Expectations of an interest rate cut by December jumped as
high as 75 percent on Monday, based on trading in the interest
rate futures market. That fell to around 50 percent on Tuesday,
according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    “Some of the pricing in the front-end had gone a little bit
too far when it came to what the market was pricing in in terms
of rate cuts in the near term, that’s the sector that’s given it
up the most,” said Briggs.
    Bonds gave up some price losses, however, after data showed
U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in February.             
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 2.435 percent after falling to 2.377 percent on
Monday, the lowest since December 2017.
    The yield curve between three-month notes and 10-year yields
was inverted by around two basis points, slightly less than an
inversion of around five basis points on Monday. The inversion,
if it persists, is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession
is likely in one to two years.
    The Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week. The government will also sell
$41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
    Investors will be perusing numerous speeches by Fed
officials this week for further clues on monetary policy.
    

