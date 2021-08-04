Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Investment Trusts

TREASURIES-Yields rise off lows after Fed's Clarida backs rate expectations

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates market activity, Fed comments, ISM data)
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on
Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official backed
expectations for higher interest rates, shifting traders' focus
away from a disappointing payroll report. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.3 basis
points at 1.207% in late-morning trading. It previously touched 
1.127%, its lowest since February.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points
lower than Tuesday's close.
    Yields rose as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke at an
online economic event. Clarida said he could envision a taper in
bond purchases later this year, and that the U.S. economy is on
track to meet hurdles the central bank has set for raising
interest rates.
    Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global
government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think
the decline was driven by lower inflation
expectations.
    Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat
forecasts.
    The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with
yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is
considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.
private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

    The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was -1.144% after setting a record low of -1.216%
before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
was at 2.36%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up a basis
point at 0.1841%.
    
        August 4 Wednesday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.0525       0.0532    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-226/256   0.1841    0.010
 Three-year note               100-24/256   0.3429    0.024
 Five-year note                99-182/256   0.6841    0.033
 Seven-year note               100-32/256   0.9814    0.034
 10-year note                  103-216/256  1.207     0.033
 20-year bond                  107-232/256  1.7742    0.017
 30-year bond                  111-116/256  1.8715    0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.50        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Dan Grebler)
