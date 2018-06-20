TREASURIES-Yields rise on easing risk aversion, Fed's Powell remarks

* U.S. existing home sales fall in May * EU to impose tariffs on U.S. goods * U.S. yield curve steepens amid trade war (Adds comment, details, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, recovering from sharp falls the previous session, as the market took a pause from the worsening trade conflict between the United States and China and focused on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases. "The trade issue with China is still ongoing, but the stock market has stabilized after yesterday's sell-off and that has helped U.S. yields as well," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. U.S. yields dropped to multi-week lows on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, as Beijing warned it would hit back. Following China's actions, the European Union will begin charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products on Friday, in response to U.S tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminum early this month, the European Commission said on Wednesday. Societe's Rajappa said a trade war would not have as much impact on the U.S. economy as feared because the country's economic fundamentals are strong and the rate-tightening path remained firmly in place. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said as much on Wednesday, noting that the Fed should continue with a gradual pace of rate increases given that the labor market does not seem to be overly tight. "With the economy strong and risks to the outlook balanced, the case for continued gradual increases ... remains strong," Powell said in prepared remarks before a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal. His comments pushed yields higher. Before Powell's remarks, U.S. yields had been little changed. In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields rose to 2.909 percent, from Tuesday's 2.893 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 3.042 percent, compared with 3.028 percent on Tuesday. U.S. two-year yields were at 2.553 percent, slightly up from Tuesday's 2.545 percent. Yields slipped a little after U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell in May as an acute shortage of properties pushed house prices to a record high. The yield curve, meanwhile, steepened on Wednesday, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds widening for a fourth straight session to 26.90 basis points. Another yield curve measure, the gap between U.S. two-year and U.S. 10-year notes, widened as well, to 36.4 basis points . Some market participants expected a steepening of the yield curve with a trade war. They said that such a conflict would be inflationary, which should constrain the Fed from further raising rates, a scenario which should put a cap on short-term yields. June 20 Wednesday 10:57AM New York / 14 57 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143-27/32 -0-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-188/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.895 1.9306 -0.012 Six-month bills 2.075 2.1261 0.000 Two-year note 99-230/256 2.5535 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 2.6606 0.009 Five-year note 99-220/256 2.7804 0.011 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.8698 0.015 10-year note 99-180/256 2.9095 0.016 30-year bond 101-156/256 3.0425 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)