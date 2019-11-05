TREASURIES-Yields rise on hopes of U.S., China trade deal

(Adds ISM data, Fed expectations, auction result, updates prices) * U.S., China negotiating on tariffs * ISM services data beats expectations * Treasury sells $38 bln three-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to six week highs on Tuesday on optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to de-escalate their trade war, and after data showed strength in the U.S. services sector. Yield rose overnight on reports that the U.S. was considering dropping tariffs on Chinese goods. The trade deal, which may be signed this month by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location, is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cellphones, laptop computers and toys. Bonds moved "on trade for the most part; there were some positive headlines in the overnight session,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Treasuries extended price losses after the Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) services sector report beat expectations in October, adding to optimism over U.S. economic growth. The U.S. services sector is much larger than the beleaguered manufacturing sector, which the ISM said on Friday contracted for the third consecutive month in October. Risk appetite has improved since U.S. jobs data on Friday showed that job growth slowed less than expected in October while wages rose. Benchmark 10-year notes were down 20/32 in price to yield 1.858%, after earlier rising as high as 1.873%, the highest since September 16. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes also steepened to 23 basis points, the steepest since July 25. Stronger data has bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to continue cutting interest rates in the near term, after three rate decreases this year. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in only a 5% chance of the Fed cutting rates in December, down from 44% at the beginning of October, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Treasury sold $38 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday to solid demand, the first sale of $84 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The government will also sell $27 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) )