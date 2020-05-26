Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, before new supply

Karen Brettell

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted stocks and reduced
demand for safe haven U.S. bonds, and before the Treasury will
sell new intermediate-dated notes.
    Stocks jumped as business restarts and optimism about a
potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook
Sino-U.S. tensions.
    The Treasury will sell $44 billion in two-year notes on
Tuesday, the largest two-year sale on record. It will also
auction $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $38
billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose four basis
points to 0.695%.
    Despite the increase they remained in a range from 0.543% to
0.785%, where they have traded since the beginning of April.
    Two-year Treasury yields also held at historic
lows. The yields were at 0.182% on Tuesday, not far from their
record low of 0.105% reached on May 8.
    “The market right now remains range bound, even with all the
supply and the Fed tapering their purchases,” said Justin
Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York. “I think supply at some point will be a factor, but it’s
not yet.”
     The United States government has been increasing the size
of its debt auctions across the board as it finances spending
meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns
designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
     The Federal Reserve has been reducing its daily bond
purchases, after ramping them up to record levels in March to
help stabilize the market as investors struggled to make trades
due to worsening liqudiity.
    
    May 26 Tuesday 9:34AM New York / 1334 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-5/32     -1-3/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-232/256  -0-64/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1275       0.1297    0.008
 Six-month bills               0.155        0.1573    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-228/256   0.1819    0.014
 Three-year note               99-180/256   0.2254    0.018
 Five-year note                100-26/256   0.3542    0.021
 Seven-year note               99-192/256   0.5368    0.030
 10-year note                  99-84/256    0.6949    0.036
 30-year bond                  95-208/256   1.4221    0.050
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -45.75        -1.00    
 spread
