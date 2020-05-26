TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, before new supply

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe haven U.S. bonds, and before the Treasury will sell new intermediate-dated notes. Stocks jumped as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-U.S. tensions. The Treasury will sell $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the largest two-year sale on record. It will also auction $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose four basis points to 0.695%. Despite the increase they remained in a range from 0.543% to 0.785%, where they have traded since the beginning of April. Two-year Treasury yields also held at historic lows. The yields were at 0.182% on Tuesday, not far from their record low of 0.105% reached on May 8. “The market right now remains range bound, even with all the supply and the Fed tapering their purchases,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. “I think supply at some point will be a factor, but it’s not yet.” The United States government has been increasing the size of its debt auctions across the board as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Federal Reserve has been reducing its daily bond purchases, after ramping them up to record levels in March to help stabilize the market as investors struggled to make trades due to worsening liqudiity. May 26 Tuesday 9:34AM New York / 1334 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-5/32 -1-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-232/256 -0-64/25 6 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.1275 0.1297 0.008 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1573 0.005 Two-year note 99-228/256 0.1819 0.014 Three-year note 99-180/256 0.2254 0.018 Five-year note 100-26/256 0.3542 0.021 Seven-year note 99-192/256 0.5368 0.030 10-year note 99-84/256 0.6949 0.036 30-year bond 95-208/256 1.4221 0.050 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.75 -1.00 spread