TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, looming supply

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose as plans to reopen major economies boosted risk appetite on Tuesday, a day after the Treasury Department announced that it would borrow a record amount of almost $3 trillion this quarter. Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million. "Whether its short-term or long-term hope, you're starting to see some economies reopen," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Longer-dated debt also underperformed on Tuesday, a day before the Treasury is scheduled to give details of next week's auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year debt, which are likely to be increased in size. "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little bit of a backup into the refunding next week," said Lederer. "Expectations will be for higher coupon issuance and a 20-year." The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter - more than five times larger than the previous record - as the federal government spends at a frantic pace to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 8:30 a.m EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. In February, Treasury said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May. Benchmark 10-year yields rose three basis points to 0.665%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened three basis points to 48 basis points. Thirty-year bond yields rose four basis points to 1.333%. Heavy corporate debt supply also weighed on the Treasury market on Tuesday. May 5 Tuesday 9:31AM New York / 1331 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-29/32 -0-26/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-196/256 -0-52/25 6 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.122 0.008 Six-month bills 0.14 0.1424 0.005 Two-year note 99-225/256 0.1862 0.004 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.2473 0.010 Five-year note 100 0.375 0.017 Seven-year note 99-176/256 0.5457 0.023 10-year note 107-228/256 0.6651 0.028 30-year bond 116-92/256 1.3326 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.75 -0.25 spread