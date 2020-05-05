Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, looming supply

    NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose as
plans to reopen major economies boosted risk appetite on
Tuesday, a day after the Treasury Department announced that it
would borrow a record amount of almost $3 trillion this quarter.
    Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries
tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive
economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.

    "Whether its short-term or long-term hope, you're starting
to see some economies reopen," said Justin Lederer, an interest
rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Longer-dated debt also underperformed on Tuesday, a day
before the Treasury is scheduled to give details of next week’s
auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year debt, which are likely to be
increased in size.
    "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little bit of a backup
into the refunding next week," said Lederer. "Expectations will
be for higher coupon issuance and a 20-year."
    The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to
borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter - more than five
times larger than the previous record - as the federal
government spends at a frantic pace to mitigate the impact of
the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
    Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be
announced at 8:30 a.m EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. In February,
Treasury said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year
bond in May.
    Benchmark 10-year yields rose three basis points
to 0.665%.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 steepened three basis points to 48 basis points.
    Thirty-year bond yields rose four basis points
to 1.333%.
    Heavy corporate debt supply also weighed on the Treasury
market on Tuesday.
    
