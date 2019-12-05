TREASURIES-Yields rise on positive economic reports

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as a range of reports indicated continued economic growth. The benchmark 10-year yield was four basis points higher at 1.8207 in morning trading, reflecting increased investor appetite for risk. Analysts pointed to factors including a fall in weekly jobless claims and a decline in the U.S. trade deficit, which suggested trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter. In addition, oil prices rose on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting expected to lead to deeper output cuts. "All the factors are laying out better-than-expected economic growth," said Stan Shipley, research analyst at Evercore ISI. "Everything is going one way here," he said. The two-year yield typically moves in step with interest rate expectations. On Thursday morning it was up 1.8 basis points to 1.6024%. Thursday's trading marked the second day of higher yields after relatively positive comments by U.S. President Donald Trump raised hopes of a trade agreement with China, the most unpredictable factor in the market, and Wall Street's main indexes also rose. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit tumbled 7.6% to $47.2 billion, the smallest since May 2018, as both imports and exports of goods declined. It was the second straight monthly fall in the trade bill and the percent drop was the biggest since January. While Washington and Beijing are working on a "phase one" trade deal, the United States has ratcheted up tensions with other trade partners. Despite the trade tensions there are few signs they are affecting the labor market. In a separate report on Thursday, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ended Nov. 30, the lowest since mid-April. The claims data has no bearing on November's employment report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.52 1.5512 -0.008 Six-month bills 1.5225 1.5598 -0.002 Two-year note 99-205/256 1.6024 0.018 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.6194 0.027 Five-year note 99-78/256 1.6459 0.040 Seven-year note 99-36/256 1.7563 0.040 10-year note 99-92/256 1.8207 0.040 30-year bond 102-100/256 2.2646 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -3.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky )