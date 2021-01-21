Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise on slightly lower weekly jobless claims

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly higher
and the yield curve steepened on Thursday after data showed new
claims for jobless benefits declined modestly last week.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 2.4
basis points at 1.1143%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was last 3.58 basis points higher at 98.19 basis points.
   Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a
seasonally adjusted 900,000 for the week ended Jan. 16, compared
to 926,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department reported on
Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 910,000
applications in the latest week.
    Having flat or slightly improved data for the second week of
January "helps argue that the trend is not towards rising
claims," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Capital Management in Philadelphia.
    “There was a substantial contingent in the macro-fundamental
camp that was concerned about further deterioration in the U.S.
labor markets and at least the numbers from today suggest it’s
not happening, at least not right now," he said.
    On the supply front, an auction of $15 billion of 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was set for later
on Thursday.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down
less than a basis point at 0.129%.
      January 21 Thursday 9:54AM New York / 1554 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-254/256   0.129     -0.002
 Three-year note               99-200/256   0.1986    0.003
 Five-year note                99-152/256   0.4583    0.009
 Seven-year note               98-232/256   0.7873    0.014
 10-year note                  97-200/256   1.1143    0.024
 20-year bond                  94-240/256   1.6763    0.031
 30-year bond                  94-84/256    1.8742    0.032
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
