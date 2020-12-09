TREASURIES-Yields rise on stimulus, vaccine hopes for economy

(Updates with market activity, auction results and comment) By Ross Kerber Dec 9 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday on hopes of more domestic fiscal stimulus and that vaccines would spark an economic recovery. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.9278% in afternoon trading, off its high of 0.959% for the day as major equity market indexes eased. The moves reflected hopes on several fronts including that vaccines would start to control the COVID-19 pandemic and that lawmakers in Washington would pass additional stimulus measures, said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more time for a deal. The 10-year note's yield remained below the 1% level it last saw on March 20, and close to where it finished on Monday. Investors seem to be waiting for stronger signals on the direction of policy, Lederer said, which may not come until elections in Georgia on January 5 decide control of the U.S Senate. "We're just sitting range-bound here," Lederer said. Pfizer Inc moved closer to getting its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday, one factor driving major U.S. stock indexes to open at record highs on Wednesday before easing. A $38 billion sale of 10-year notes by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday afternoon was "a touch weak," according to a note to clients from DRW Trading Market Strategist Lou Brien, citing a below-average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33. Dealers accounted for 23% of competitive bids accepted, compared with 26.4% on average, according to BMO Capital Markets. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 78 basis points, about 2 basis points wider than Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1508% in afternoon trading. December 9 Wednesday 1:59PM New York / 1859 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.075 0.0761 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.085 0.0862 -0.005 Two-year note 99-243/256 0.1508 0.000 Three-year note 99-188/256 0.2139 0.004 Five-year note 99-226/256 0.3988 0.011 Seven-year note 99-188/256 0.664 0.011 10-year note 99-128/256 0.9278 0.015 20-year bond 98-116/256 1.4648 0.012 30-year bond 98-232/256 1.6716 0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)