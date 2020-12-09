Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise on stimulus, vaccine hopes for economy

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, auction results and comment)
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose
Wednesday on hopes of more domestic fiscal stimulus and that
vaccines would spark an economic recovery.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis
points at 0.9278% in afternoon trading, off its high of 0.959%
for the day as major equity market indexes eased. 
    The moves reflected hopes on several fronts including that
vaccines would start to control the COVID-19 pandemic and that
lawmakers in Washington would pass additional stimulus measures,
said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer.
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on
Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on
COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their
proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote
on a one-week funding bill to provide more time for a
deal.
    The 10-year note's yield remained below the 1% level it last
saw on March 20, and close to where it finished on Monday.
    Investors seem to be waiting for stronger signals on the
direction of policy, Lederer said, which may not come until
elections in Georgia on January 5 decide control of the U.S
Senate.
    "We're just sitting range-bound here," Lederer said.
    Pfizer Inc moved closer to getting its COVID-19
vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday, one factor
driving major U.S. stock indexes to open at record highs on
Wednesday before easing.
    A $38 billion sale of 10-year notes by the U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday afternoon was "a touch weak," according to a note to
clients from DRW Trading Market Strategist Lou Brien, citing a
below-average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.
    Dealers accounted for 23% of competitive bids accepted,
compared with 26.4% on average, according to BMO Capital
Markets.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 78 basis points, about 2 basis points wider
than Tuesday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.1508% in afternoon trading.
    
      December 9 Wednesday 1:59PM New York / 1859 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.075        0.0761    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.085        0.0862    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.1508    0.000
 Three-year note               99-188/256   0.2139    0.004
 Five-year note                99-226/256   0.3988    0.011
 Seven-year note               99-188/256   0.664     0.011
 10-year note                  99-128/256   0.9278    0.015
 20-year bond                  98-116/256   1.4648    0.012
 30-year bond                  98-232/256   1.6716    0.012
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.75         1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)
