Bonds News
June 26, 2019 / 1:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on trade deal hopes, pare gains on weak data

Karen Brettell

3 Min Read

    * Trade deal hopes reduce safe-haven demand for bonds
    * U.S. durable goods orders fall in May
    * Treasury to sell $41 bln five-year notes

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday as investors sold the safe-haven assets on hopes that
the U.S. and China will make progress in trade talks later this
week, but yields pared gains after weak U.S. durable goods data
for May prompted some buying.
    Prices fell, lifting yieids, after U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin was quoted by CNBC as saying the trade deal
between the United States and China is "about 90%" complete.
            
    Mnuchin’s comments were later restated to show he was using
the past tense to describe progress in the U.S.-China talks.
            
    U.S. President Donald Trump also said he would impose
additional tariffs on China if he did not reach a trade deal
with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but left open the possibility
that the two leaders could make a deal to avert further tariffs
at the G20 summit in Japan.             
    The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is being blamed for slowing
international growth and adding more pressure on central banks
to adopt looser policies.
    Bond prices pared losses after data showed U.S. durable
goods fell 1.3 percent in May, adding to concerns about the
slowing economy.             
    “After the durable goods number we started to see Treasuries
pare back some of these losses,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    “The market tends to be much more sensitive to weakness in
data,” Rajappa said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.102%, up from 1.992% on Tuesday. The yields
have fluctuated around the 2% level since falling to 1.974% on
Thursday, the lowest since November 2016.
    Yields also rose after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard said on Tuesday that he does not view
two rate cuts as warranted at the U.S. central bank’s July
meeting, rowing back expectations of how low rates may go in the
near term.             
    Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 28
percent chance of a 50 basis point cut in July, down from 38
percent before Bullard’s comments, according to the CME group’s
FedWatch tool. A cut of at least 25 basis points is seen as
certain.
    The Treasury Department will sell $41 billion in five-year
notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The government sold $40 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday
to solid demand.             
    It will also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.             

 (Editing by David Gregorio)
  
 
 )
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below