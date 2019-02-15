Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise on trade deal optimism after mixed economic data

    * Yields in middle of recent range as economic data mixed
    * Optimism that U.S., China will reach trade deal

    NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday but held in the middle of their recent range as investors
digested mixed economic data this week for signals of Federal
Reserve interest rate policy.
    Data on Friday showed that U.S. import prices fell for a
third straight month in January, leading to the largest annual
drop in nearly 2-1/2 years, the latest indication of tame
inflation.               
    U.S. manufacturing output posted its steepest fall in eight
months in January.             
    Yields rose to one-week highs on Wednesday after core
consumer price inflation gained modestly in January, easing
concerns about a drop in inflation.              
    But they fell back again on Thursday after retail sales fell
1.2 percent in December, the largest decline since September
2009.             
    “It’s been a mix. It’s not been a trend of weaker or
stronger that can really push the market one way or another,
that’s why I think we’re kind of sitting here and waiting,” said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             fell 5/32 in price to
yield 2.661 percent, up from 2.659 percent on Thursday. The
yields have held between 2.543 percent and 2.799 percent this
year, after falling from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent in
October.
    Optimism that the United States and China would reach a
trade deal also helped boost stocks on Friday, and reduced
demand for safe haven bonds.     
    Talks between the two countries to resolve their bruising
trade war will resume next week in Washington, with both sides
saying this week's negotiations in Beijing made progress.
            
    Investors are next focused on minutes from the Fed’s January
meeting, which will be released next Wednesday. 
    At that meeting, the U.S. central bank signaled its
three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end
amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy due to
global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget
negotiations.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump was poised on Friday to declare
a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, a move that
Democrats vowed to challenge as an unconstitutional attempt to
fund his proposed border wall without approval from Congress.
    Trump was also expected to sign a bipartisan government
spending bill approved by Congress on Thursday that would
prevent another federal shutdown by funding several agencies
that otherwise would have closed on Saturday morning.
            

