TREASURIES-Yields rise on trade deal optimism after mixed economic data

* Yields in middle of recent range as economic data mixed * Optimism that U.S., China will reach trade deal By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday but held in the middle of their recent range as investors digested mixed economic data this week for signals of Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Data on Friday showed that U.S. import prices fell for a third straight month in January, leading to the largest annual drop in nearly 2-1/2 years, the latest indication of tame inflation. U.S. manufacturing output posted its steepest fall in eight months in January. Yields rose to one-week highs on Wednesday after core consumer price inflation gained modestly in January, easing concerns about a drop in inflation. But they fell back again on Thursday after retail sales fell 1.2 percent in December, the largest decline since September 2009. “It’s been a mix. It’s not been a trend of weaker or stronger that can really push the market one way or another, that’s why I think we’re kind of sitting here and waiting,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.661 percent, up from 2.659 percent on Thursday. The yields have held between 2.543 percent and 2.799 percent this year, after falling from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent in October. Optimism that the United States and China would reach a trade deal also helped boost stocks on Friday, and reduced demand for safe haven bonds. Talks between the two countries to resolve their bruising trade war will resume next week in Washington, with both sides saying this week's negotiations in Beijing made progress. Investors are next focused on minutes from the Fed’s January meeting, which will be released next Wednesday. At that meeting, the U.S. central bank signaled its three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy due to global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump was poised on Friday to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, a move that Democrats vowed to challenge as an unconstitutional attempt to fund his proposed border wall without approval from Congress. Trump was also expected to sign a bipartisan government spending bill approved by Congress on Thursday that would prevent another federal shutdown by funding several agencies that otherwise would have closed on Saturday morning. (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) )