Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise on upbeat economic data, stimulus push

By Karen Pierog

0 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose and the
yield curve steepened on Wednesday amid stronger economic data
and a push in Washington to pass a massive relief plan to aid
the coronavirus-battered economy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.2
basis points at 1.1391%. The 30-year yield in late trade climbed
to levels last seen in March 2020. It was last up 4.9 basis
point at 1.9267%, while the 20-year yield hit 1.735%, its
highest level since that bond maturity was relaunched in May
2020.
    Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said yields on the long end of the curve
jumped as traders were noticing President Joe Biden's apparent
vow to keep $1,400 payments in his $1.9 trillion relief plan to
fulfill his previous promises.
    "Volume is still light, so some of it is technical room for
yields to rise in those two maturities," Vogel added. 
    Biden told fellow Democratic in Congress on Wednesday he
would not back down on including $1,400 checks for struggling
Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter
limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said.
    After record issuance last year to fund massive federal
spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S.
Treasury Department in its quarterly refunding announcement on
Wednesday cited "sufficient capacity to address near-term
projected borrowing needs" as it kept the sizes of upcoming bond
and note auctions steady.
    Auctions set for next week total $58 billion for three-year
notes, $41 billion for 10-year notes and $27 billion for 30-year
bonds, unchanged from last month.
    "The fact they are staying flexible and not acting quickly
on the idea of 'oh, low rates are great, let's borrow while we
can' should be a bigger positive for Treasuries over time,"
Vogel said.
    The Treasury also said it expected the cash balance, which
stood at $1.729 trillion at the end of 2020, to decline over the
upcoming quarter, but that the extent of the decline would
depend on factors such as the potential for additional
legislation, which could include more federal spending on
coronavirus relief and stimulus-related measures.
    Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center
for Financial Research in New York, said upbeat economic data
drove yields higher earlier in the day, overshadowing the news
that supply will not increase in the near term.
    Ahead of Friday's release by the U.S. Labor Department of
January employment data, the ADP National Employment Report on
Wednesday showed a rebound in hiring last month, with private
payrolls increasing by 174,000. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast private payrolls would rise by 49,000 in
January.
    "That could get market participants a little bit excited
about Friday's report where maybe there could be an upside
surprise. But there's a lot of uncertainty there," Martin said.
    The Institute for Supply Management reported that January
U.S. services industry activity increased to its highest level
in nearly two years. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, widened to as much as 102.2 basis points, the
widest level since Jan. 12. It was last up about 3.89 basis
points at 101.86 basis points. 
    The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
, which is at levels last seen in 2016, was last at
146 basis points.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last
unchanged at 0.1171%.
   February 3 Wednesday 4:15PM New York / 2215 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.045        0.0456    -0.010
 Six-month bills               0.0575       0.0583    -0.013
 Two-year note                 100-4/256    0.1171    0.000
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1889    0.006
 Five-year note                99-144/256   0.4638    0.019
 Seven-year note               99-146/256   0.8134    0.024
 10-year note                  97-144/256   1.1391    0.032
 20-year bond                  94           1.7347    0.047
 30-year bond                  93-48/256    1.9267    0.049
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -23.50         0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Will
Dunham)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up