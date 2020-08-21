TREASURIES-Yields rise on U.S. business activity surge

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Friday after data showed an uptick in business activity despite the country's still-high number of new COVID-19 cases. The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up less than a basis point at 0.6525%. Data firm IHS Markit reported that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Index rose to a reading of 54.7 this month - the highest since February 2019 - from 50.3 in July. Its flash - or preliminary - indicator for the manufacturing sector stood at its highest since January 2019 and for the services sector it was the highest since March 2019. "The PMI (data) definitely played a part in this but it's a thin Friday trade so that should be taken into account," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey, said the market was looking for signs of economic deceleration. "One thing that's out there as another potential positive driver of Treasuries is if we get instead of a V (shaped) recovery in the economy we get more of a W," he said. Meanwhile, the barrage of Treasury supply will continue next week with $50 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $51 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $47 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 50.80 basis points, less than basis points higher than at Thursday's close. August 21 Friday 10:17AM New York / 1517 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.095 0.0963 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1192 0.000 Two-year note 99-246/256 0.1452 0.004 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.1671 0.005 Five-year note 99-224/256 0.2755 0.007 Seven-year note 99-104/256 0.4621 0.009 10-year note 99-188/256 0.6525 0.008 20-year bond 99-116/256 1.1558 0.005 30-year bond 99-236/256 1.3782 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.25 1.00 spread (By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)