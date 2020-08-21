Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise on U.S. business activity surge

    CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched
higher on Friday after data showed an uptick in business
activity despite the country's still-high number of new COVID-19
cases.
   The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up less
than a basis point at 0.6525%.
    Data firm IHS Markit reported that its flash U.S. Composite
PMI Index rose to a reading of 54.7 this month - the highest
since February 2019 - from 50.3 in July. Its flash - or
preliminary - indicator for the manufacturing sector stood at
its highest since January 2019 and for the services sector it
was the highest since March 2019.
    "The PMI (data) definitely played a part in this but it's a
thin Friday trade so that should be taken into account," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
    Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed
Income in Newark, New Jersey, said the market was looking for
signs of economic deceleration.
   "One thing that's out there as another potential positive
driver of Treasuries is if we get instead of a V (shaped)
recovery in the economy we get more of a W," he said.   
    Meanwhile, the barrage of Treasury supply will continue next
week with $50 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $51 billion
of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $47 billion of seven-year
notes on Thursday.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 50.80 basis points, less than
basis points higher than at Thursday's close.
August 21 Friday 10:17AM New York / 1517 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.095        0.0963    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1192    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   0.1452    0.004
 Three-year note               99-224/256   0.1671    0.005
 Five-year note                99-224/256   0.2755    0.007
 Seven-year note               99-104/256   0.4621    0.009
 10-year note                  99-188/256   0.6525    0.008
 20-year bond                  99-116/256   1.1558    0.005
 30-year bond                  99-236/256   1.3782    0.001
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -39.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 









