Bonds News
December 12, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on U.S.-China trade, Brexit optimism

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * Trump optimism on U.S.-China trade talks lifts yields
    * Easing Brexit tension helps risk assets
    * Tame U.S. CPI data dampens rate hike view 
    * U.S. 10-year Treasury note auction shows tepid demand

 (Adds comment, updates prices, 10-year note auction results)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Wednesday on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade discussions
and easing tensions on Britain's exit from the European Union
after UK Prime Minister Theresa May looked to have garnered
enough support to survive a no-confidence vote.
    U.S. yields rose after steep declines last week amid a slew
of geopolitical headlines. Those jitters seem to have waned this
week as U.S. long-dated debt sported gains for three straight
sessions.
    In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump said on
Tuesday China was buying a "tremendous amount" of U.S. soybeans,
and bilateral talks were underway by phone, with more meetings
likely between both countries.
    Further adding to the selloff in Treasuries were easing
tensions on Brexit, analysts said.
    At least 158 of May's Conservative party colleagues publicly
indicated support for her before a no-confidence vote on
Wednesday, enough for a simple majority.
    "Risk assets appear willing to assume May's eventual
survival of a no-confidence vote means forward progress on
Brexit," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    "Lots of reasons to be skeptical of that notion, though, the
same way it's difficult to see small trade steps with China
indicating a longer march to a healthier economic relationship
with the U.S.," he added.
    U.S. Treasury prices also remained lower after a lackluster
10-year auction, picking up a yield of 2.915 percent, higher
than that before the bid deadline. 
    The ratio of bids to the amount offered was
2.35, the lowest reading since February. This measure of overall
auction demand was 2.54 at November 's 10-year note sale.

    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.902
percent, from 2.881 percent late on Tuesday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were also up at 3.142 percent
, from 3.128 percent on Tuesday.
    On the short end of the curve, however, U.S. two-year yields
were slightly down on the day at 2.768 percent, from
Tuesday's 2.772 percent.
    The rise in yields, however, was tempered by a tame reading
of U.S. consumer prices last month.
    Data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in November,
the weakest reading in eight months, backing expectations that
the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes
next year.
    The Labor Department said last month's flat reading in the 
Consumer Price Index followed a 0.3 percent rise in October, and
was due to a sharp decline in gasoline prices. Excluding the
volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2 percent,
matching October's gain.
    The data, however, won't prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve
from raising interest rates next month, as underlying inflation
remained stable.
    But Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in
London said the "Fed won't hesitate to move to the sidelines if
activity growth begins to slow more sharply."
    
      Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1457 EST (1957 GMT):
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.38         2.4277    0.000
 Six-month bills               2.4875       2.5542    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-247/256   2.7682    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-150/256   2.77      -0.003
 Five-year note                100-136/256  2.7596    0.014
 Seven-year note               100-80/256   2.8251    0.020
 10-year note                  101-232/256  2.9023    0.021
 30-year bond                  104-124/256  3.1426    0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.00         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -14.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.