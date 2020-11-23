Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise on vaccine optimism, ahead of Fed minutes

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates market activity, Biden cabinet considerations, yield
curve details)
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on
Monday and the yield curve steepened as investors took
encouragement from positive COVID-19 vaccine news and looked
ahead to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the
week.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.1 basis
points at 0.8504% in early afternoon trading.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 69 basis points, about 2 basis points
higher than Friday's close. 
    It was also closer to the high of 79 basis points reached on
Nov. 10, the highest it has been since early 2018. Other parts
of the yield curve traded in a similar pattern, including the
spread between 5-year and 30-year notes, also up 2 basis points.
    Investors seemed to be moving out of ultra-safe U.S.
Treasuries as stocks and commodities markets rose, said Subadra
Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale.
    They were also positioning ahead of minutes of the Fed's
Open Markets Committee due on Wednesday, she said, and keeping
an eye out for cabinet picks for financial roles by U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden.
    "If there are any interesting or controversial picks that
might create some volatility," Rajappa said. She added that
seems unlikely, since Biden's nominees may have to be confirmed
by a Republican-controlled Senate should they retain control of
the upper house.
    In a note to clients on Monday, Cowen and Company analyst
Jaret Seiberg said the firm sees former Fed chief Janet Yellen
"as having the inside track" for the key role of U.S. Treasury
secretary, after Biden suggested his pick would gain support
from progressives and moderates. 
    Progressives have been more skeptical of the other two
leading candidates, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Roger
Ferguson, CEO of asset manager TIAA, he wrote.
    On Monday, Biden's transition team said he will nominate 
senior aide Anthony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state,
elevating a former No. 2 at the State Department.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be named climate czar.

    U.S. stock index futures rose early on Monday as hopes that
the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks
renewed bets on a swift economic recovery next year.
    U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended for the
nation's first inoculations could start getting shots within a
day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of
the government's vaccine development effort said on
Sunday.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.1634% in afternoon trading.
    
