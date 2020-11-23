Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields rise on vaccine optimism, Yellen news

By Reuters Staff

 (Recasts, updates yields; adds Yellen report, analyst comment,
and Treasury auctions)
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on
Monday and the yield curve steepened on positive COVID-19
vaccine news and a report that former Federal Reserve Chairwoman
Janet Yellen is President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury
secretary.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 2.6
basis points at 0.8553%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was last at 69.2 basis points, about 2.9 basis
points higher than Friday's close. 
    Yields ticked higher after Yellen's nomination was reported
by the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the
decision.
    "I think the market's gut reaction is that it's a positive
for stocks, positive for higher rates -- little bit more growth,
little bit more inflation," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of
fixed income strategy at Piper Sandler in Chicago.
    Meanwhile, investors seemed to be moving out of ultra-safe
U.S. Treasuries as stocks and commodities markets rose, said
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe
Generale.
    Stocks got a boost as AstraZeneca Plc on Monday
became the latest major drugmaker to say its COVID-19 vaccine
could be around 90% effective, while the U.S. health regulator
is likely to approve in mid-December the distribution of Pfizer
Inc's PFE.N vaccine.
    On the auction front, the Treasury sold $57 billion of
five-year notes at a high yield of 0.397% and with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38. That followed an
auction of $56 billion of two-year notes.
    On Tuesday, $56 billion of seven-year notes will be offered,
along with $24 billion of two-year floating rate notes. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.1634%.
  November 23 Monday 4:05PM New York / 2205 GMT
                               Price Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.075        0.0761    0.008
 Six-month bills               0.085        0.0862    -0.008
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1634    0.000
 Three-year note               100-24/256   0.2184    0.005
 Five-year note                99-86/256    0.386     0.010
 Seven-year note               99-32/256    0.6292    0.021
 10-year note                  100-48/256   0.8553    0.026
 20-year bond                  100-100/256  1.3526    0.020
 30-year bond                  101-176/256  1.5544    0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.75         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, additional reporting by
Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan/Dan
Grebler/Ken Ferris)
