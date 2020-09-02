Bonds News
September 2, 2020 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise slightly ahead of Fed speakers

Karen Pierog

5 Min Read

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched
higher on Wednesday as the market awaited more clues from
Federal Reserve officials on whether the central bank needs to
do more to aid the coronavirus-hit economy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.1
basis points at 0.6819%.
    "The market is being pulled in a lot of different
directions," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the
Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.
    He pointed to competing forces of "decent" economic data and
Federal Reserve officials calling for more monetary stimulus
measures, which, in the case of comments by Fed Governor Lael
Brainard on Tuesday, prompted yields to fall. More
Fed officials were scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
    Martin said there may be a minor move in yields if Friday's
release of August employment data surprises in either direction,
while yields should remain range bound ahead of Monday's Labor
Day holiday.
    Yields fell slightly after the ADP National Employment
Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs
last month. Data for July was revised upward to show hiring
gaining 212,000 jobs instead of the initially reported 167,000.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would
increase by 950,000 in August.
    Meanwhile, the market was also keeping an eye on
developments on the next round of coronavirus aid after
negotiations broke off in early August. White House Chief of
Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday that Republicans in the
Senate were likely next week to take up a COVID-19 relief bill
offering $500 billion in additional federal aid.
But "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White
House, according to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
 
   The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.1387%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 54 basis points, less than a
basis point higher than at Tuesday's close.
    
September 2 Wednesday 9:39AM New York / 1439 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.105        0.1068    0.001
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1192    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-249/256   0.1387    0.006
 Three-year note               99-234/256   0.1542    0.008
 Five-year note                99-240/256   0.2626    0.008
 Seven-year note               100-48/256   0.4727    0.009
 10-year note                  99-116/256   0.6819    0.011
 20-year bond                  98-120/256   1.2116    0.015
 30-year bond                  98-132/256   1.4362    0.012
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below