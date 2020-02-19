Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise with stocks on China stimulus hopes

Karen Brettell

    * Risk sentiment improves on hopes of China stimulus
    * Producer prices rise, housing data better than expected
    * Fed to release minutes from January meeting

    NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Wednesday as a report that China will take more steps
to bolster its virus-hit economy boosted risk taking, and after
U.S. economic data beat economists’ expectations.
    Bloomberg News reported that Beijing was considering cash
injections or mergers to bail out airlines hit by the virus,
which increased risk appetite, sending stocks higher and
reducing demand for safe-haven bonds.
    The death toll from the coronavirus climbed above 2,000 in
China, but the tally of newly reported cases fell for a second
day to the lowest since January.
    “Equities are performing well, after being under a bit of
pressure,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    The spread of the virus is central to risk appetite as
investors weigh how it will affect the global economy.
    “It really does come down to the impact of the coronavirus
on global growth starting in Asia, going into the supply chain,
and presumably at some point trickling through to the domestic
economic outlook,” Lyngen said.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose two basis
points to 1.57%.
    Economic data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices
increased by the most in more than a year in January, boosted by
rises in the costs of services such as healthcare and hotel
accommodation.
    U.S. homebuilding also fell less than expected in January,
while permits surged to a near 13-year high, pointing to
sustained housing market strength amid lower mortgage rates.
    The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its January
meeting on Wednesday, though it is not expected to contain
details on the probable economic impact of the coronavirus.
    
      February 19 Wednesday 9:20AM New York / 1420 GMT
    
    
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.545        1.5769    -0.005
 Six-month bills               1.5175       1.5547    -0.027
 Two-year note                 99-231/256   1.426     0.016
 Three-year note               99-242/256   1.3937    0.019
 Five-year note                99-212/256   1.4111    0.018
 Seven-year note               100          1.5       0.018
 10-year note                  99-84/256    1.573     0.017
 30-year bond                  99-140/256   2.0202    0.014
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         2.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         1.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -1.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -6.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
