Bonds News
August 15, 2018 / 2:55 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-Yields slide as risk appetite dims on emerging market woes

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * Stronger-than-expected U.S. data briefly boosts yields
    * Turkish lira rises, but other EM currencies fall
    * U.S. yield curve flattens 

 (Recasts throughout, adds comments, table, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday after two straight days of gains as risk appetite
soured amid nagging concerns about  fallout from the Turkish
crisis hitting other emerging markets.
    The yield curve also flattened, with the spread between U.S.
2-year and 10-year notes narrowing to 23.2 basis points
, its tightest gap since at least March 2010,
according to Reuters data.
    A flatter yield curve reflects market uncertainty.  
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic numbers briefly lifted
yields, but they hit new session lows soon after the data's
release as buying of Treasuries resumed.
    "There are continued concerns about emerging markets," said
Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York. "People are concerned overall about the spillover effect
from Turkey."
    While the Turkish lira moved further away from
record lows, other emerging market currencies, such as the South
African rand and the Mexican peso, faltered.

    The lira continued its rally on liquidity measures announced
by the Turkish central bank on Tuesday.
    Turkey has also raised tariffs on some U.S. products "in
response to the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our
economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter on
Wednesday.
    In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 2.847 
percent, down from Tuesday's 2.895 percent.
    U.S. 30-year yields were down at 3.023 percent,
from 3.062 percent late on Tuesday.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped to
2.608 percent from 2.633 percent on Tuesday.
    Yields had pared their losses earlier after a batch of
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data reinforced
expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
next month.
    Wednesday's slew of reports was led by U.S. retail sales,
which rose 0.5 percent, beating expectations.
    Other reports showed U.S. productivity in the second quarter
was the strongest in three years, while the New York Fed
business index also overshot the consensus forecast.

    "With retail sales still robust and inflationary pressures
building, the Fed isn't going to be distracted by volatility in
emerging markets and will continue to increase interest rates,"
said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in
London.

      August 15 Wednesday 10:29AM New York / 1429 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-27/32    0-26/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-124/256  0-96/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.035        2.0739    -0.008
 Six-month bills               2.175        2.2297    -0.008
 Two-year note                 100-10/256   2.604     -0.029
 Three-year note               100-62/256   2.6654    -0.041
 Five-year note                100-36/256   2.7193    -0.048
 Seven-year note               100-136/256  2.7903    -0.050
 10-year note                  100-60/256   2.8479    -0.047
 30-year bond                  99-140/256   3.0231    -0.039
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.