TREASURIES-Yields slide as risk appetite dims on emerging market woes

* Stronger-than-expected U.S. data briefly boosts yields * Turkish lira rises, but other EM currencies fall * U.S. yield curve flattens (Recasts throughout, adds comments, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after two straight days of gains as risk appetite soured amid nagging concerns about fallout from the Turkish crisis hitting other emerging markets. The yield curve also flattened, with the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes narrowing to 23.2 basis points , its tightest gap since at least March 2010, according to Reuters data. A flatter yield curve reflects market uncertainty. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic numbers briefly lifted yields, but they hit new session lows soon after the data's release as buying of Treasuries resumed. "There are continued concerns about emerging markets," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "People are concerned overall about the spillover effect from Turkey." While the Turkish lira moved further away from record lows, other emerging market currencies, such as the South African rand and the Mexican peso, faltered. The lira continued its rally on liquidity measures announced by the Turkish central bank on Tuesday. Turkey has also raised tariffs on some U.S. products "in response to the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 2.847 percent, down from Tuesday's 2.895 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were down at 3.023 percent, from 3.062 percent late on Tuesday. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped to 2.608 percent from 2.633 percent on Tuesday. Yields had pared their losses earlier after a batch of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. Wednesday's slew of reports was led by U.S. retail sales, which rose 0.5 percent, beating expectations. Other reports showed U.S. productivity in the second quarter was the strongest in three years, while the New York Fed business index also overshot the consensus forecast. "With retail sales still robust and inflationary pressures building, the Fed isn't going to be distracted by volatility in emerging markets and will continue to increase interest rates," said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in London. August 15 Wednesday 10:29AM New York / 1429 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-27/32 0-26/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-124/256 0-96/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.035 2.0739 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.175 2.2297 -0.008 Two-year note 100-10/256 2.604 -0.029 Three-year note 100-62/256 2.6654 -0.041 Five-year note 100-36/256 2.7193 -0.048 Seven-year note 100-136/256 2.7903 -0.050 10-year note 100-60/256 2.8479 -0.047 30-year bond 99-140/256 3.0231 -0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)