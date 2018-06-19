TREASURIES-Yields slide as U.S.-China trade tension heats up

* Trump threatens additional tariffs on Chinese goods * U.S. housing starts surge in May * U.S. 5-year-, 30-year yield curve steepens (Adds new comment, housing starts data, updates prices in text, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday as trade tensions between China and the United States intensified after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods even as Beijing warned it would fight back. U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields fell to three-week lows on the news, while those on two-year notes slid to two-week troughs. Trump called his latest move retaliation for China's decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods, which came after Trump announced similar tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday. "This is an unexpected move and clearly an escalation in both trade war rhetoric and downside risk," said Chris Payne, managing director at GWM Investment Management in London. He added, however, that an all-out trade war was unlikely. "It will not benefit anybody, especially China, whose economy is going through a major deleveraging process," Payne said. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to a low of 2.853 percent , from Monday's 2.926 percent. They were last at 2.885 percent. The low in U.S. 10-year yields is approaching a key resistance level of 2.849 percent - the 61.8 percent retracement of June's sell-off, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital in New York. He believes there is further momentum in the latest surge in Treasury prices. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.991 percent, a three-week low as well, compared with 3.055 percent on Monday, and were last at 3.018 percent. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields sank to a two-week low of 2.496 percent, compared with 2.558 percent late on Monday. Two-year yields last traded at 2.536 percent. The yield curve, meanwhile, continued to steepen on Tuesday, at least with respect to the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds. That spread widened to 26.90 basis points . "A bull steepener is totally expected because a trade war is said to cause stagflation, which could prevent the Federal Reserve from further hiking rates," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. Balancing out the threat of a trade war was a U.S. housing starts report that came out better than expected. Housing starts rose 5.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.350 million units last month, the highest level since July 2007. U.S. yields came off their lows after the data. Following the housing starts report, IHS Markit raised its forecast for U.S. gross domestic product growth in the second quarter by one-tenth to 4.6 percent. June 19 Tuesday 11:04AM New York / 1504 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-9/32 0-23/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-236/256 0-84/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9025 1.9383 0.011 Six-month bills 2.0725 2.1235 -0.005 Two-year note 99-238/256 2.5369 -0.021 Three-year note 99-244/256 2.6414 -0.033 Five-year note 99-246/256 2.7583 -0.041 Seven-year note 100-44/256 2.8474 -0.043 10-year note 99-232/256 2.8858 -0.040 30-year bond 102-20/256 3.0189 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Frances Kerry and Dan Grebler)