TREASURIES-Yields slide on softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data

* 10-year, 30-year yields slide to two-week lows * 2-year to 10-year yield curve tightest in two weeks * Fed still seen hiking in June, but pace is gradual (New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and comments; adds byline and table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a government report showed the world's largest economy created fewer jobs last month, with slower wage growth than expected, suggesting the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will be gradual. Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year yields slid to two-week lows, while those on two-year noted fell to a one-week trough. The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payrolls grew by 164,000, lower than market expectations for a rise of 192,000 jobs. Average earnings growth, a closely-monitored inflation indicator, grew by just 0.1 percent in April after rising 0.3 percent the previous month. "This is not enough for the Fed to pause. They will still hike in the June meeting," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist, at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "If people were worried about a faster pace of hike, this report should calm those ...The curve will likely resume its flattening bias in the long term, but it won’t invert in the foreseeable future," he added. In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.914 percent from 2.946 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bonds slid to 3.089 percent, from Thursday's 3.121 percent. U.S. two-year yields were also down at 2.480 percent, from 2.484 percent on Thursday. The yield curve flattened again after the report, with the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes contracting to 43.90 basis points, the tightest in two weeks. The flattening yield curve is being driven by doubts among investors that inflation will pick up over the long term. May 4 Friday 9:09AM New York / 1309 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-23/32 0-5/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-200/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.795 1.8279 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.9775 2.0248 0.002 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.4806 -0.003 Three-year note 99-84/256 2.6136 -0.007 Five-year note 99-236/256 2.7668 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-244/256 2.8824 -0.015 10-year note 98-112/256 2.9347 -0.011 30-year bond 97-208/256 3.1131 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.00 -0.25 spread (Additional reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)