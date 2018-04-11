TREASURIES-Yields slide on U.S. threat of Syria attack

* U.S. CPI falls, but core rises; neutral impact on yields * Possible U.S. action in Syria weighs on yields * Focus on U.S. 10-year note auction (Adds details, comment, byline, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday, weighed by geopolitical concerns as the administration of President Donald Trump warned of possible military action against Syria following a suspected poison gas attack. U.S. benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, slid to one-week lows, while 2-year yields fell after two days of gains. Data showing a rise in U.S. core inflation for March, which was up 0.2 percent and matched February's increase rise, failed to boost yields, as headline consumer prices fell for the first time in 10 months. "CPI (consumer price index) or any other economic data release is a back-burner item when you have so much geo-political risk on the forefront," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "The market is up-ticking price-wise as accounts choose to cover duration shorts and add to longs ahead of the possibility of...US bombing strikes in Syria," he added. Trump declared on Wednesday that missiles "will be coming," as he lambasted Russia for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following a suspected gas attack that killed more than 40 people and affected hundreds of others. He was reacting to a warning from Assad's main ally Russia on Tuesday that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria over the deadly assault on a rebel enclave would be shot down and the launch sites targeted. In morning trading, the U.S. 10-year yields were down at 2.762 percent, from 2.797 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields sank to 2.977 percent, from Tuesday's 3.017 percent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields dipped to 2.286 percent, compared with 2.315 percent on Tuesday. Later on Wednesday, Treasury will auction $21 billion in reopened U.S. 10-year notes. Tuesday's sale of U.S. 3-year notes drew just tepid demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio that slightly lower from last month. April 11 Wednesday 9:13AM New York / 1313 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 146-25/32 0-27/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 121-4/256 0-64/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.6975 1.7285 -0.007 Six-month bills 1.88 1.9244 -0.011 Two-year note 99-232/256 2.2988 -0.016 Three-year note 99-212/256 2.4348 -0.020 Five-year note 99-140/256 2.5977 -0.025 Seven-year note 99-120/256 2.7091 -0.030 10-year note 99-228/256 2.7625 -0.034 30-year bond 100-116/256 2.9769 -0.040 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)