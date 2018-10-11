TREASURIES-Yields slide to one-week low as U.S. stocks in focus

* U.S. CPI data comes out weaker than expected * U.S. stocks higher after Wednesday's sell-off * Markets await U.S. 30-year auction (Recasts, adds comment, table, details, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday, sliding for a second straight session amid a sell-off in global stocks spurred by a sharp drop on Wall Street overnight. A weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation for September also added to the bullish tone to Treasuries and may have partly paused expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve in terms of raising interest rates. But investors on Thursday kept a closer eye on U.S. stocks after the previous day's fall, partly triggered by prospects for rising rates. Wall Street shares traded mixed on the day on Thursday in choppy trading. Analysts said it will take more than a daily stock market correction to stop the Fed from hiking. "The market is not necessarily going to take out much from the yield path," said George Goncalves, managing director and head of fixed income strategy at Nomura in New York. "I don't view this as an indication that there's a turn in the market. I just think it's natural to see bonds rally after a big equity move," he added. The softer-than-forecast U.S. consumer prices data was also not a deterrent to the Fed's tightening stance, analysts said. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1 percent last month after rising 0.2 percent in August. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent for the second straight month. The so-called core index had increased 0.2 percent in May, June and July. Nomura's Goncalves said the tame inflation data could slow the momentum in yields, but the Fed will continue lifting rates. "It does make people think that it (inflation) is not imminent of a danger and therefore the Fed will maintain its gradual pace of every quarter," the Nomura strategist said. "It takes away some of the concern that inflation is accelerating, but not enough to turn us back into rally mode," he added. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were last at 3.181 percent, down from 3.225 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier in the global session, 10-year yields hit a one-week low of 3.142 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields also fell to 3.364 percent , versus Wednesday's 3.401 percent. The yield earlier dropped to 3.329 percent, the lowest since Oct. 3. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were up at 2.869 percent, slightly down from 2.881 percent on Wednesday. The market is now looking to the Treasury's auction of $15 billion in re-opened U.S. 30-year bonds. So far the U.S. 3- and 10-year sales auctions held on Wednesday were lackluster, analysts said. October 11 Thursday 10:11AM New York / 1411 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2275 2.2711 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.3925 2.4553 0.007 Two-year note 99-198/256 2.869 -0.012 Three-year note 99-192/256 2.9627 -0.024 Five-year note 99-74/256 3.0301 -0.031 Seven-year note 99-64/256 3.1205 -0.041 10-year note 97-104/256 3.1837 -0.041 30-year bond 93-64/256 3.3598 -0.041 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)