TREASURIES-Yields slightly higher after weak U.S. manufacturing data

CHICAGO, May 1 - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Friday after data showed the nation's manufacturing activity plunged to an 11-year low in April as the coronavirus outbreak hurt supply chains. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.7 basis point at 0.6418%. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its index of national factory activity dropped to a reading of 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March. Otherwise, the market was largely sidelined ahead of U.S. Treasury announcements next week, including how much the government plans to borrow to finance stimulus measures aimed at combating the fallout from the outbreak. "It's hard to envision someone putting on a big position ahead of potential risk events next week," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Simons said the Treasury's projection for second-quarter borrowing "is just going to be astronomical." "There's a lot of uncertainty how Treasury is going to handle the financing issues because the total number they have to come up with is so big," he said. The market will also be focused on the April employment report due out in a week, Simons said, adding: "We already know the data is going to be horrendous, but it's a question if the market is particularly interested in the details." With bad economic news building, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan told Fox Business Network on Friday that interest rates will stay lower for longer while the U.S. central bank has more work to do to help the economy through the crisis. Meanwhile, as stay-at-home orders are gradually being lifted, investors are assessing whether the move will bring economic relief or a surge in coronavirus infections. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1959%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Thursday's close. In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Friday, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation. May 1 Friday 9:44 AM New York / 1444 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-14/32 -0-19/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-228/256 -0-44/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.105 0.1068 0.001 Six-month bills 0.11 0.1116 -0.002 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.1959 0.008 Three-year note 100 0.25 0.013 Five-year note 100-16/256 0.3623 0.017 Seven-year note 99-198/256 0.5331 0.016 10-year note 108-32/256 0.6418 0.017 30-year bond 117-128/256 1.2904 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)