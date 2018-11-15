TREASURIES-Yields slip after mixed set of U.S. data

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday, as a mixed batch of U.S. economic data failed to improve a generally risk-averse environment triggered by concerns about Britain’s exit from the European Union.

U.S. retail sales were up 0.8 percent in October, but excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month, lower than expected. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product..

The other economic numbers such as U.S. jobless claims were weaker than expected, while import prices rose more than forecast, but underlying imported inflation pressures remained tame amid a strong dollar.

In morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to 3.093 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 3.342 percent, compared with Wednesday’s 3.355 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Franklin Paul)