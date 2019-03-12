TREASURIES-Yields slip after tame U.S. inflation data, Brexit worries

* U.S. core, year-on-year CPI shows weak inflation * Brexit hangs in the balance, weighs on U.S. yields * Focus on U.S. 10-year note auction (Adds comment, Treasuries table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Tuesday after data showed tame inflation in the world's largest economy in February, backing expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady this year after hiking rates four times in 2018. U.S. long-dated yields fell in six of the last seven sessions, while those on two-year notes, the security most sensitive to interest rate moves, dropped in five of the last seven. Concerns about Britain's exit from the European Union also weighed on U.S. yields, boosting Treasury prices, ahead of a parliamentary vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's revised deal. Analysts were concerned May's deal could be defeated by lawmakers. In the United States, the Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index grew 0.2 percent in February due to gains in the costs of food, gasoline and rents. The index was unchanged for three straight months. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up just 0.1 percent, the smallest increase since August 2018. In the 12 months through February, the CPI rose 1.5 percent, the smallest gain since September 2016. "All in all, yet another reason for the Fed to remain on hold as inflationary pressures fail to manifest," said Jon Hill, interest rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. In early trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.633 percent, down from 2.641 percent late on Monday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were down at 3.027 percent , from 3.032 percent on Monday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped to 2.464 percent, compared with Monday's 2.477 percent. Market participants were also bracing for the auction of $24 billion in U.S. 10-year notes. Investors typically sell the note going into an auction in order to buy them back at lower prices in a practice called "concession." But given the overall benign U.S. inflation data and worries about Brexit, investors bought Treasuries instead. BMO's Hill said, however, that the 10-year note has already seen a slight concession built into pricing after a weak U.S. non-farm payrolls report last Friday. He said the "Brexit vote occurring shortly after the auction close remains a confounding factor." March 12 Tuesday 9:52 AM New York / 1352 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4025 2.4509 -0.006 Six-month bills 2.46 2.5257 -0.004 Two-year note 100-16/256 2.467 -0.010 Three-year note 99-214/256 2.4321 -0.012 Five-year note 99-190/256 2.4303 -0.010 Seven-year note 99-224/256 2.5196 -0.012 10-year note 99-240/256 2.6321 -0.009 30-year bond 99-124/256 3.0262 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)