Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields soar in wake of Georgia election, 10-year tops 1%

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Runoff elections in Georgia that
eventually gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate hoisted the
10-year U.S. Treasury note yield on Wednesday over the 1% level
for the first time since March before the rise was tempered by
the swarming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.
     A mob dotted with President Donald Trump's signature Make
America Great Again caps swarmed America's symbol of democratic
government, where lawmakers were certifying the Electoral
College vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice
President-elect Kamala Harris.
    Increased prospects for further economic stimulus measures
combined with fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper off its
bond purchases sooner than expected, sent yields soaring with
the 10-year yield reaching a session high of 
1.0524%. It was last up 7.5 basis points at 1.0304%. 
    The 30-year yield also reached levels last touched in March.
It was last up 10.2 basis points at 1.8057%.
    "Yields are still up significantly. The little backup is
just due to what's going on in the Capitol," said Andrew
Richman, senior fixed income analyst for Sterling Capital
Management, adding that the protest overshadowed the release of
minutes from the Fed's December meeting.
    Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher at the historic church
once led by the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., beat Republican
incumbent Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday's election to become the
first Black senator in the history of the Deep South state.

    In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff beat Republican
incumbent David Perdue.
    A win by both Democrats would give the party narrow control
of the Senate, increasing the odds of passing legislation to
lessen the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as
well as an infrastructure spending package, according to Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital
Management in Philadelphia. 
   "With those programs two things happen," he said. "One,
there's a chance that greater fiscal spending generates
inflation. Two, there's a high probability of greater
long-duration Treasury supply. The usual supply-demand dynamics
in the market mean that greater supply will push yields a little
bit higher." 
    Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen in
Minneapolis, said he does not see the 10-year yield topping 2%
this year.
    "There's still growth challenges out there. The first
quarter is going to be bumpy," he said pointing to a surge in 
coronavirus cases and slow rollout of vaccines. 
    Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said
recent comments by Fed officials suggesting possible tapering
off in the central bank's quantitative easing bond buying
program as soon as this year were much more important to the
market than the Georgia election results.

    Minutes from the Fed's meeting last month indicated nearly
unanimous support to keep the bond-buying program unchanged, but
left a wide berth for officials in the future to decide if and
when changes should be made.
    Ahead of Friday's December employment report, a surprisingly
weak ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private company
payrolls decreased by 123,000 jobs last month, the first decline
since April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private
payrolls would rise by 88,000 in December.
    On the other hand, the Commerce Department reported that new
orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in
November and business investment in equipment was solid,
pointing to sustained recovery in manufacturing.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1.8
basis points at 0.1408%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, hit its widest level since 2017 at 91.36 basis
points. It was last up 5.78 basis points at 88.8 basis points. 
    The spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes
reached its widest level since March at 96.3 basis points.
    
    January 6 Wednesday 4:01PM New York / 2201 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0875       0.0887    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.1408    0.018
 Three-year note               99-198/256   0.2024    0.029
 Five-year note                99-194/256   0.4242    0.047
 Seven-year note               99-72/256    0.7308    0.064
 10-year note                  98-140/256   1.0304    0.075
 20-year bond                  96-72/256    1.5942    0.100
 30-year bond                  95-216/256   1.8057    0.102
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         6.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.75        -1.25    
 spread (By Karen Pierog; additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathand;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)
