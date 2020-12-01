Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields soar on push in U.S. Congress for economic relief

By Karen Pierog

0 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds comments from analyst and
Mnuchin)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on
Tuesday as a new push began in Congress to send federal aid to
businesses and state and local governments slammed by the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 7.7
basis points at 0.9194%, its highest level since mid-November,
and the yield curve steepened.
    A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House of
Representative members proposed a $908 billion relief bill that
would fund measures through March 31.
    Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital
Management in Philadelphia, said increased expectations of a
fiscal stimulus package during Congress' lame-duck session
sparked a wave of selling on the long end of the yield curve.
    In Congressional testimony on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he looks forward to reviewing the
proposal, while urging an agreement on a plan that can be
quickly passed.
    Prior to the hearing, Mnuchin told reporters he will talk
with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later on Tuesday about
relief efforts, as well as funding action needed to keep the
federal government operating.
    Funding for almost all U.S. government agencies expires on
Dec. 11.
    Treasury yields briefly retreated a touch after the
Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing
activity slowed in November.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.3
basis points at 0.1701%.
   A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was last at 75.50 basis points, 6.60 basis points
higher than Monday's close. 
   December 1 Tuesday 11:25AM New York / 1725 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0875       0.0887    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.095        0.0964    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-233/256   0.1701    0.023
 Three-year note               100-22/256   0.2208    0.035
 Five-year note                99-202/256   0.4177    0.057
 Seven-year note               99-156/256   0.6823    0.068
 10-year note                  99-148/256   0.9194    0.077
 20-year bond                  98-176/256   1.451     0.087
 30-year bond                  99-64/256    1.6569    0.086
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.25        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.00         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up