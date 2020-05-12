TREASURIES-Yields steady ahead of long-term auctions

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as traders tried to parse the Federal Reserve's appetite for the securities while the economy sputters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 0.7241% in morning trading. Investors were looking ahead to an early afternoon auction of 10-year notes by the Treasury, and another of 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The Fed has dialed back its total purchases of Treasuries to about $35 billion this week from $40 billion last week, and its future purchase plans will do much to determine future interest rates. While the Fed has stabilized the bond market, investors are trying to estimate what level of yield would cause the Fed to increase its purchases or take other actions, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "At 70 basis points on the 10-year (Treasury note), I don't think the Fed feels any urgency to increase its buying. So the question is, what's the threshold" for a change in policy, she said. U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services including airline travel as consumers stayed home during the pandemic. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close. Negative interest rates, once unimaginable in the United States, have now become a possibility for investors. Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about half a basis point below zero by June 2021 as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1828% in morning trading. May 12 Tuesday 9:27AM New York / 1327 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 178-28/32 0-12/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-152/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1275 0.1297 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1575 0.1598 -0.005 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1828 0.002 Three-year note 99-166/256 0.2427 0.002 Five-year note 100-6/256 0.3702 0.011 Seven-year note 99-138/256 0.5676 0.004 10-year note 107-76/256 0.7241 -0.002 30-year bond 114-24/256 1.4178 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.75 1.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber)