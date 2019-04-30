TREASURIES-Yields steady as better European data offsets Chinese weakness

* Euro zone growth beats expectations * Chinese factory surveys show slower growth * Fed meeting on Wednesday in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed on the day on Tuesday after prices gained overnight on weak Chinese data and but then gave it back on better-than-expected euro zone economic growth. Official and private business surveys suggested slower Chinese factory growth this month, dashing hopes for a steady reading or even a faster expansion. Data also showed a slower expansion in China's services sector. Euro zone growth, meanwhile rebounded strongly from a slump in the second half of 2018, while unemployment fell to its lowest rate in more than a decade. "Once again, it's been about global data," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Overnight we started higher (in price) on weaker Chinese data and then it completely reversed course as European data was better than expected." The next major U.S. focus for the market will be the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give a news conference after the Fed statement, and investors will be looking for indications on how the U.S. central bank views market pricing of further rate moves. Interest rate futures traders are currently pricing in a 61 percent chance of an interest rate cut by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Traders also are focused on whether the U.S. central bank cuts the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) in a bid to prevent the federal funds rate from drifting higher, as some analysts expect. The Treasury Department will also announce its refunding plans for the coming quarter on Wednesday. It said on Monday that it plans to borrow much less in the second quarter than it previously expected. Treasury said it will borrow $30 billion during the April-June period, less than half its previous estimate. Jobs data for April released on Friday will be closely watched for further indications of wage pressures and the strength of the labor market. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham) )