TREASURIES-Yields steady as corporate supply offsets safety bid

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday, with government debt supported by safe-haven demand for the U.S. bonds on rising tensions between the United States and China but pressured by corporate debt sales. Risk appetite has waned as the United States has threatened to retaliate against China over the spread of the novel coronavirus. But hedging of corporate debt sales brought yields off their session lows. "We’re seeing some slightly upward pressure on Treasury yields today," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 0.64%, unchanged from Friday. The yields have held in a tight band between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month. "To me that really speaks to there is a deep lack of conviction over what comes next," Hill said. The Treasury Department will announce its expected funding needs for the second and third quarters on Monday, with details about the upcoming issuance to follow on Wednesday. The government faces a $4 trillion deficit as it launches stimulus to try to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns. Kim Rupert at Action Economics said the borrowing estimate for the second quarter may be around $1.6 trillion, with $1.4 billion in bills already sold since the end of March. Borrowing needs should then drop for the third quarter to around $500 billion. The government has so far relied heavily on Treasury bill issuance to finance its spending needs, but it has also begun to increase the size of its coupon-bearing auctions. This process is expected to continue, while the Treasury is also expected to launch a new 20-year bond. Uncertainty around when the United States economy will return to normal makes it difficult to project how much debt will be needed going forward. “We could see deficits blow out once again if all these reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding needs might not be as dire as expected. There are huge error bands around these estimates,” Hill said. May 4 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-20/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-224/256 0 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.11 0.1119 0.003 Six-month bills 0.1275 0.1294 0.007 Two-year note 99-223/256 0.19 -0.012 Three-year note 100-4/256 0.2447 -0.013 Five-year note 100-12/256 0.3655 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-198/256 0.5331 0.000 10-year note 108-36/256 0.64 0.000 30-year bond 117-196/256 1.2806 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.75 spread (Editing by David Gregorio)