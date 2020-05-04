Bonds News
May 4, 2020 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields steady as corporate supply offsets safety bid

4 Min Read

    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed on Monday, with government debt supported by safe-haven
demand for the U.S. bonds on rising tensions between the United
States and China but pressured by corporate debt sales.
    Risk appetite has waned as the United States has threatened
to retaliate against China over the spread of the novel
coronavirus.
    But hedging of corporate debt sales brought yields off their
session lows.
    "We’re seeing some slightly upward pressure on Treasury
yields today," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 0.64%,
unchanged from Friday. The yields have held in a tight band
between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month.
    "To me that really speaks to there is a deep lack of
conviction over what comes next," Hill said. 
    The Treasury Department will announce its expected funding
needs for the second and third quarters on Monday, with details
about the upcoming issuance to follow on Wednesday.
    The government faces a $4 trillion deficit as it launches
stimulus to try to blunt the economic impact of business
shutdowns.
    Kim Rupert at Action Economics said the borrowing estimate
for the second quarter may be around $1.6 trillion, with $1.4
billion in bills already sold since the end of March. Borrowing
needs should then drop for the third quarter to around $500
billion.
    The government has so far relied heavily on Treasury bill
issuance to finance its spending needs, but it has also begun to
increase the size of its coupon-bearing auctions. This process
is expected to continue, while the Treasury is also expected to
launch a new 20-year bond.
    Uncertainty around when the United States economy will
return to normal makes it difficult to project how much debt
will be needed going forward.
    “We could see deficits blow out once again if all these
reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding
needs might not be as dire as expected. There are huge error
bands around these estimates,” Hill said.
    
    May 4 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               180-20/32    -0-1/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-224/256  0         
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.11         0.1119    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.1275       0.1294    0.007
 Two-year note                 99-223/256   0.19      -0.012
 Three-year note               100-4/256    0.2447    -0.013
 Five-year note                100-12/256   0.3655    -0.003
 Seven-year note               99-198/256   0.5331    0.000
 10-year note                  108-36/256   0.64      0.000
 30-year bond                  117-196/256  1.2806    0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        12.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -47.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below