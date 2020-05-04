TREASURIES-Yields steady as corporate supply offsets safety bid

(Adds Treasury borrowing estimates, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended little changed on Monday, as heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on prices and brought yields off session lows after an early round of safe-haven buying. Yields fell early on concerns about rising tensions between China and the United States, which has threatened to retaliate over the spread of the novel coronavirus. But hedging of corporate debt sales brought yields off their lows. "We’re seeing some slightly upward pressure on Treasury yields today," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 0.64%, unchanged from Friday. The yields have held in a tight band between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month. "To me that really speaks to there is a deep lack of conviction over what comes next," Hill said. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 - a record for any quarter - as the federal government contends with the impact of the coronavirus. Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 08:30 a.m (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. The government faces a $4 trillion deficit as it launches stimulus to try to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns. The government has so far relied heavily on Treasury bill issuance to finance its spending needs, but it has also begun to increase the size of its coupon-bearing auctions. This process is expected to continue. In February, Treasury also said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May. Uncertainty around when the United States economy will return to normal makes it difficult to project how much debt will ultimately be needed going forward. “We could see deficits blow out once again if all these reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding needs might not be as dire as expected. There are huge error bands around these estimates,” Hill said. May 4 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-21/32 0 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-244/256 0-20/256 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.105 0.1068 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1192 -0.003 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1822 -0.020 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.2393 -0.019 Five-year note 100-18/256 0.3608 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-208/256 0.5274 -0.006 10-year note 108-36/256 0.64 0.000 30-year bond 117-72/256 1.2984 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.50 -1.25 spread (Editing by David Gregorio)