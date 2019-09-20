TREASURIES-Yields steady as funding pressures ease

* Fed injects liquidity in short-term markets for fourth day * Fed interest rate policy in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Friday as the New York Federal Reserve conducted another repo operation to ease conditions in the short-term lending markets, and as investors continued to evaluate whether further interest rate cuts this year are likely. The average interest rate banks charge each other to borrow reserves overnight on Thursday fell below the upper-end of the Federal Reserve's target range for the first time this week, as the Fed flooded billions in cash into the banking system to address turmoil in money markets. The New York Fed on Friday awarded $75 billion at its repurchase agreement (repo) operation, the fourth operation this week, after short-term funding costs soared to as high as 10% on Tuesday. “The repo focus has completely overwhelmed the focus on the Fed,” said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX Strategy, Americas at Natwest Markets. “I think the market is quite focused on what that means for longer-term funding costs.” High short-term funding costs can reduce demand for fixed income including Treasuries as it makes it more expensive to fund the positions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed will conduct repurchase operations as needed to keep the rate within its target range. The U.S. central bank is expected, however, to introduce a longer-term solution to ease conditions as funding stresses are seen as likely to pick up again into year-end. Investors are also focused on whether further interest rate cuts are likely this year, after the Fed cut benchmark rates for the second time this year on Wednesday. New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020. However, in a sign of ongoing divisions within the Fed, seven of 17 policymakers projected one more quarter-point rate cut in 2019. “This has been a month where central banks have really reserved fire,” Daingerfield said. “You have seen some flattening of the curve, that reflects dovish disappointment not just from the Fed but from central banks across the G10 this month.” Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 1.772%, down from 1.774% on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes has flattened to 3 basis points, from 7 basis points before the Fed statement on Wednesday. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who dissented from the decision to cut interest rates this week, repeated on Friday that monetary stimulus was not needed and posed its own problems. (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) )