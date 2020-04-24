TREASURIES-Yields steady as investors stick with riskier assets

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6165%. "It's anchored in," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. It could be years before the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates again, he said. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year, and it has reduced its overnight benchmark lending rate to near zero because of the pandemic. While investors do not expect a quick economic comeback as the pandemic plays out, they are willing to hold enough longer-term assets like stocks and corporate debt to keep the yields on ultra-safe U.S. treasuries stable for now. "There's still enough support for risk assets," Lorizio said. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally. After passing about $3 trillion of coronavirus-related relief in a rare seven-week run of bipartisanship, the U.S. Congress was split on Friday over providing aid for cities and states. Republicans have lined up against the idea while Democrats say it is essential. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 39 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Thursday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2204%. April 24 Friday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-12/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-240/256 -0-20/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 0.005 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.1446 0.000 Two-year note 100-76/256 0.2204 0.001 Three-year note 99-238/256 0.2738 0.008 Five-year note 100-154/256 0.3766 0.008 Seven-year note 100-172/256 0.5261 0.010 10-year note 108-100/256 0.6165 0.006 30-year bond 119-216/256 1.2054 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 -2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao)