TREASURIES-Yields steady as market digests CPI data, after auction

(Updates headline, lead, rates; adds auction news) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retraced losses on Thursday afternoon as the market digested an earlier U.S. government report showing that consumer prices rose less than expected in August, and after solid demand for 30-year bonds at auction. On Thursday morning, the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in July, as increases in gasoline and rent were offset by declines in healthcare and apparel costs. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, edged up 0.1 percent after having increased 0.2 percent for three straight months. Yields initially fell to session lows across maturities as the data challenged the assumption the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates another two times in 2018. But yields reversed course and steadied in the afternoon as doubts moderated. "CPI was much weaker than expected. The headline was less of a surprise than the core reading. But when you look at the pieces, there's less to that story as it was in healthcare and in clothing prices primarily. Both of those should rebound in the months ahead," said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI. Market expectations of a September rate hike fell 3 percentage points to 95 percent following release of the CPI, data, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Expectations of a December hike also fell, to 77.8 percent from 81.4 percent on Wednesday. But expectations were last at 78.4 percent, ticking up alongside yields. The yield on the 30-year U.S. government bond rose on Thursday after the Treasury Department auctioned $15 billion in new supply to average demand. Primary dealers, who are responsible for absorbing any supply not bought by direct or indirect bidders, took 27 percent, the smallest amount since April 2018. Indirect bidders, who include fund managers and foreign central banks, took 61.71 percent of the supply, lower than 62.25 percent in August and the average of 62.55 percent in the 12 months through August. Direct bidders took 11.29 percent, higher than the 8.04 percent taken in August, which was the lowest since February. The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year debt offered - a measure of overall demand - was 2.34, higher than 2.27 in August but lower than the average of 2.39 in the 12 months through August. The yield on the 30-year bond fell 2.9 basis points following the CPI data release to 3.092 percent, before recovering to 3.095 percent. The yield on the two-year note was last at 2.757 percent, up from a session low of 2.736 percent. The yield on the 10-year note was last at 2.959, up from 2.944 percent earlier in the day. September 13 Thursday 2:34PM New York / 1834 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 142-14/32 0-5/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 119-120/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1025 2.143 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.265 2.3229 0.005 Two-year note 99-192/256 2.7565 0.009 Three-year note 99-204/256 2.8212 0.000 Five-year note 99-124/256 2.8621 0.000 Seven-year note 98-236/256 2.9222 -0.003 10-year note 99-72/256 2.959 -0.004 30-year bond 98-40/256 3.0949 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)