TREASURIES-Yields steady as risk appetite improves

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered around the unchanged mark on Monday as stocks opened higher following last week's selloff amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.6381%. The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States accounting for about one-quarter of all the deaths. Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said he expected small changes for long-term yields in line with risk preferences, noting that Treasuries may be "one of the least interesting markets for the rest of the year" due to the Federal Reserve's influence on the short end of the curve. "There's not many places to go in terms of yields in the front end of the curve," he said. "They're going to be relatively close to where they are now until the Fed decides otherwise and that has a pretty powerful influence at the longer end of the curve as well." Investors this week will focus on employment, consumer confidence and manufacturing data for June for signs if the U.S. economy will continue to rebound after indications of a pickup in May. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.80 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Friday's close. June 29 Monday 9:26 a.m. New York / 1426 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.14 0.142 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.1675 0.17 0.000 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1602 -0.008 Three-year note 100-56/256 0.1758 -0.008 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.2846 -0.012 Seven-year note 100-40/256 0.4773 -0.007 10-year note 99-224/256 0.6381 0.000 20-year bond 99-152/256 1.1479 0.006 30-year bond 96-212/256 1.3799 0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.75 -1.00 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago)