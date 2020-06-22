TREASURIES-Yields steady as traders await more COVID-19 data

(New throughout, updates yields, market activity, comments) By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were stable on Monday, as investors awaited details on what a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases could mean for the U.S. economy. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.1 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.7102%. The yield had fallen as low as 0.674% during the session but moved higher as investors put money into riskier equities instead of safe-haven Treasuries, deciding the pace of new case disclosures could have been worse, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The headlines today at least weren't quite as negative, that is really what helped drive the turnaround in risk sentiment," Goldberg said. The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached over 120,000 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. After weeks of declining, infections nationally were rising again with 12 states reporting record increases last week as all states moved forward with reopening their economies. On Saturday, over 30,000 new cases were reported, the highest daily total since May 1. Wall Street's three major indexes gained ground with the biggest boost from technology stocks as investors appeared to look past economic harm from the pandemic. U.S. home sales in May dropped to their lowest level in more than 9-1/2 years, leading to worries of a sharp housing market contraction in the second quarter. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about a basis point higher than on Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1957% in afternoon trading. June 22 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 177-4/32 -0-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-172/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1475 0.1496 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.17 0.1725 -0.002 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1957 0.008 Three-year note 100-18/256 0.2263 0.008 Five-year note 99-146/256 0.3378 0.011 Seven-year note 99-184/256 0.5414 0.013 10-year note 99-48/256 0.7102 0.011 20-year bond 98-20/256 1.2342 0.002 30-year bond 94-184/256 1.4689 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York. Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)