TREASURIES-Yields steady as traders await more Fed details

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and other policymakers on how they might respond to the ongoing economic crisis. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6689%. The stable session partly reflected traders watching whether the Fed will take steps like "yield curve control," or the setting of yield targets for some Treasuries, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. Fed officials have said yield curve control is one tool they are evaluating as they try to maintain the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Traders are on the sidelines waiting to see if they actually use it. Nobody wants to run ahead of the central bank on this topic," Jussaume said. World stocks climbed to three-month highs on Tuesday as the global coronavirus recovery effort won out over U.S.-China tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1604% in morning trading. June 2 Tuesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 177-17/32 -0-7/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-240/256 -0-20/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1475 0.1496 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.17 0.173 -0.002 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1604 0.002 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.1994 0.005 Five-year note 99-182/256 0.3084 0.006 Seven-year note 99-240/256 0.5091 0.009 10-year note 99-148/256 0.6689 0.007 30-year bond 94-164/256 1.4719 0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)