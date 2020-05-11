Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields steady as traders look for next policy steps

Ross Kerber

    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Cautious traders kept U.S.
Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they tried to gauge
what further steps policymakers might take to blunt the economic
impact of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a
basis point in morning trading at 0.686%.
    Yields on other instruments also were little changed, and
more stable than on Friday. Then, two-year Treasury yields hit
record lows on technical factors and concerns the Federal
Reserve could cut rates into negative territory.
    Data showed the U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million
jobs in April in a stark sign of how the novel pandemic has
battered the world's largest economy.
    Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife
Investment Management in Boston, said Monday's calm showed
investors staying crowded into shorter-term securities with no
signs the Fed would raise interest rates anytime soon.
    "The front end of the curve is an easy place to own," he
said. "There are forecasts for the next rate hike to come
sometime in 2023, it's as good as any prediction but it's still
just a guess," he said.    
    The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to give results of an auction
of 3-year notes around 1 p.m.
    Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections
were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its
lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses
opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai
Disneyland.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point higher
than on Friday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was  up less than
a basis point at 0.1509%.

