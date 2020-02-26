TREASURIES-Yields steady as traders position against coronavirus economic risks

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, housing data, auction results) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as traders adjusted portfolios against risks the spreading coronavirus epidemic will have a major economic impact. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point in afternoon trading at 1.3337%, a day after it reached a new record low of 1.3072%. A focus of Wednesday's trading was the extent to which the epidemic would disrupt global supply chains and services, and provoke official responses from governments and central banks. Despite strong housing data and higher U.S. stock markets, Treasury investors were wary. "Even though there was a bit of a bounce in equities, the bond market is still saying there are problems out there," said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer. On Wednesday morning 10-year Treasury yields were as high as 1.382%. Bryn Mawr Trust director of fixed income Jim Barnes said the higher rates were not a reason investors were buying more of the notes, however. "I wouldn't say these yields are attractive, it's more a place to park cash," he said. U.S. stocks attempted a recovery on Wednesday after a rocky start to the week that shaved more than 6% off the main indexes on growth concerns tied to the virus. Investors were cautious as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to prepare for the virus to spread in the United States. However, new Commerce Department data on Wednesday showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, indicating housing market strength that could help blunt any hit to the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on track. On Wednesday afternoon the U.S. Treasury Department said it accepted $41 billion in bids for five-year notes out of $100.7 billion worth of public bids tendered, at a high yield of 1.15%. Primary dealers accounted for 28.7% of competitive bids accepted, somewhat higher than the 23.4% average, according to a research note from BMO Capital Markets. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.4 basis points at 1.1667 in afternoon trading. February 26 Wednesday 1:10PM New York / 1810 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.4975 1.5282 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.41 1.4438 -0.010 Two-year note 99-235/256 1.1667 -0.024 Three-year note 100-170/256 1.1467 -0.008 Five-year note 101-10/256 1.1573 0.000 Seven-year note 101-160/256 1.2543 0.003 10-year note 101-140/256 1.3337 0.004 30-year bond 104-64/256 1.8155 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.25 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)