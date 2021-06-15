Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields steady before Fed meeting statement

By Karen Brettell

0 Min Read

 (Adds data, 20-year auction results, quote, updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
steady on Tuesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be watched
for any signals on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin
paring its massive bond purchase program.
    The Fed is not expected to announce a taper until its August
Jackson Hole economic symposium, though it may indicate that it
has begun discussions about when it is likely to commence.
    “There are some expectations surrounding the extent to which
the Fed will discuss tapering,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S.
rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    The lack of clarity in employment data, however, makes it
difficult for the Fed to gauge the strength of the economic
recovery and move ahead with any plans to tighten policy.
    Extended unemployment benefits are not due to end for
another several months, while childcare issues remain because 
many schools are still closed to in-person learning until the
beginning of the school year, Lyngen noted. That means that
“investors’ expectations are generally in a holding pattern
until the fall,” he said.
    Policymakers will also update their economic projections and
markets will focus on whether they upgrade their inflation
projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.
    Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than
expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6%
year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November
2010.
    Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 1.499%. They fell to a three-month low of 1.428% on
Friday and have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78% in March.
    Another key focus at this week’s meeting will be whether the
Fed raises the interest its pays on excess reserves (IOER) and
on reverse repurchase agreements (repo) as money market
investors struggle with a lack of high-quality short-term
assets.
    By raising the IOER, the Fed can ease some downward pressure
on short-term rates. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase
agreement market were at one basis point on Tuesday.
    Some analysts say the Fed is unlikely to make any
adjustments unless the fed funds rate falls below 5 basis
points, which it has so far held above. The fed funds rate
 was at 6 basis points on Monday.
    The Treasury saw strong demand for a $24 billion sale of
20-year bonds on Tuesday. The debt sold at a high yield of
2.12%, more than one basis point below where it had traded
before the auction.
    The bonds were "very well bid," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, in
a report. She noted that a $3 billion reduction in the auction's
size from May likely helped to boost interest.

     June 15 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.025        0.0253    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-235/256   0.167     0.006
 Three-year note               99-186/256   0.3418    0.008
 Five-year note                99-212/256   0.7854    -0.002
 Seven-year note               100-96/256   1.1936    -0.002
 10-year note                  101-40/256   1.499     -0.002
 20-year bond                  102-36/256   2.1176    0.001
 30-year bond                  103-208/256  2.2003    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -32.00        -1.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up