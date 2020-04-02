TREASURIES-Yields steady despite soaring jobless claims

Bonds News
    BOSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed on Thursday despite an enormous rise in weekly jobs
claims, as investors struggled with the unprecedented data and
tried to gauge when the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact
might peak.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4.4 basis
points at 0.5908% in morning trading. 
    That was within a basis point from where it stood at 8:30
a.m., when the U.S. Labor Department reported the number of
Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot
to a record high for a second week in a row - topping 6
million.
    More jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb
the pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into
recession.
    Other yields also did not move much after the report,
leaving just a slight difference in a closely watched portion of
the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields
on two- and 10-year Treasury notes. It was at 36 basis points,
less a basis point lower than Wednesday's close.
    Stock futures pared gains on the report but also did not
change dramatically. 
    Analysts contacted by Reuters said the subdued market
reaction suggested the jobless numbers were so wide they were
hard to fit into traditional models.
    "The bad data is being priced in. We know that a large part
of the economy is shutting down, so maybe people just expected
an outlandish number," said Priya Misra, head of global rates
strategy at TD Securities in New York.
    "Now the market is more focused on the length of time the
shutdown will last," she said.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2
basis points at 0.2216% in morning trading.
    
    April 2 Thursday 9:12AM New York / 1312 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               182-14/32    1-10/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-60/256   0-64/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.075        0.0763    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.13         0.1319    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100-78/256   0.2216    -0.012
 Three-year note               100-170/256  0.2737    -0.005
 Five-year note                100-176/256  0.3609    -0.008
 Seven-year note               100-226/256  0.4964    -0.033
 10-year note                  108-180/256  0.5908    -0.044
 30-year bond                  118-232/256  1.2405    -0.049
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -39.75         1.75    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
