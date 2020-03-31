TREASURIES-Yields steady on Fed buying, quarter-end rebalancing

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve continued its aggressive purchases and managers rebalanced their portfolios with the end of the first quarter. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.4 basis points at 0.69475% in morning trading. The level also reflected the trading drama the instrument has been through during the first quarter, which it began at close to 2% and then traded down to a record low of 0.318% on March 9. Analysts said the trading reflected a combination of factors including a range of asset purchases by the Fed designed to keep markets functioning smoothly amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. In addition the end of the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday meant that many portfolio managers were effectively forced into selling treasuries and buying equities that had fallen in price during the month, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management. A test will come on Wednesday as that pressure to take on risk eases, he said. "When we get past the month-end we will be seeing how well the market functions," Lorizio said. So far in March the Fed has taken steps including cutting interest rates, offered temporary swap lines to foreign central banks, and set up various credit facilities. No bids were submitted for the Fed's overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation on Tuesday, and just $250 million in bids were submitted and accepted for a 13-day repo operation earlier in the day, the New York Fed said on its website. The operations are intended to keep the federal funds rate within its target range, and the lack of interest from primary dealers suggests liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2337% in morning trading. Like the 10-year note the yield on the two-year fell steadily during the quarter but did not bounce back, as investors expect interest rates to remain low. Its yield reached as low as 0.218% overnight, its lowest since 2013. March 31 Tuesday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-21/32 -1-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-184/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0825 0.0839 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.105 0.1065 -0.001 Two-year note 100-72/256 0.2337 0.006 Three-year note 100-168/256 0.2767 -0.005 Five-year note 100-146/256 0.3847 0.007 Seven-year note 100-126/256 0.5532 0.004 10-year note 107-172/256 0.6947 0.024 30-year bond 116-108/256 1.3319 0.047 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.25 2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 3.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.75 3.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber)