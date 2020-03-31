TREASURIES-Yields steady on Fed buying, quarter-end rebalancing

Bonds News
    BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve continued its
aggressive purchases and managers rebalanced their portfolios
with the end of the first quarter.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.4 basis
points at 0.69475% in morning trading. The level also reflected
the trading drama the instrument has been through during the
first quarter, which it began at close to 2% and then traded
down to a record low of 0.318% on March 9.
    Analysts said the trading reflected a combination of factors
including a range of asset purchases by the Fed designed to keep
markets functioning smoothly amid the worldwide coronavirus
pandemic.
    In addition the end of the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday
meant that many portfolio managers were effectively forced into
selling treasuries and buying equities that had fallen in price
during the month, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income
trader at Manulife Investment Management.
    A test will come on Wednesday as that pressure to take on
risk eases, he said. "When we get past the month-end we will be
seeing how well the market functions," Lorizio said. 
    So far in March the Fed has taken steps including cutting
interest rates, offered temporary swap lines to foreign central
banks, and set up various credit facilities.
     No bids were submitted for the Fed's overnight repurchase
agreement (repo) operation on Tuesday, and just $250 million in
bids were submitted and accepted for a 13-day repo operation
earlier in the day, the New York Fed said on its
website.
    The operations are intended to keep the federal funds rate
within its target range, and the lack of interest from primary
dealers suggests liquidity has improved in the market for
short-term government securities.
   The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.2337% in morning trading.
   Like the 10-year note the yield on the two-year fell steadily
during the quarter but did not bounce back, as investors expect
interest rates to remain low. Its yield reached as low as 0.218%
overnight, its lowest since 2013.
      
      March 31 Tuesday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-21/32    -1-2/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-184/256  -0-28/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0825       0.0839    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.105        0.1065    -0.001
 Two-year note                 100-72/256   0.2337    0.006
 Three-year note               100-168/256  0.2767    -0.005
 Five-year note                100-146/256  0.3847    0.007
 Seven-year note               100-126/256  0.5532    0.004
 10-year note                  107-172/256  0.6947    0.024
 30-year bond                  116-108/256  1.3319    0.047
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.25         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        14.25         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.50         3.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -45.75         3.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
